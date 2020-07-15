South & Central Asia

World Bank: Afghanistan Faces 'Grim' Economic Outlook as Pandemic Wipes Out Growth 

By Reuters
July 15, 2020 10:30 AM
Men wear protective face mask as they work at a mask factory, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kabul,…
FILE - Men wear protective face mask as they work at a mask factory, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 2, 2020.

KABUL - The coronavirus pandemic is expected to severely weaken Afghanistan's economy, the World Bank said on Wednesday, as donor governments struggle themselves and uncertainty over peace talks curb private investment.   

The World Bank said it was forecasting gross domestic product to contract between 5.5% and 7.4% in 2020, compared with growth of 2.9% in 2019, with more than 70% of the population expected to slip under the poverty line.   

"COVID-19 has hit Afghanistan in the midst of a difficult political transition, an intensifying conflict, and significant uncertainty regarding future grant support," Henry Kerali, World Bank Afghanistan director, told reporters.   

FILE - A volunteer sprays disinfectants on a makeshift house amid concerns about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 11, 2020.

Due to the lockdown, domestic government revenue is expected to fall up to 30% at a time when the economists and diplomats say Afghanistan is facing a likely fall in foreign funding as countries deal with their own economic crises at home and the United States withdraws troops and attempts to usher peace talks between the insurgent Taliban and the Afghan government.   

With few options to borrow and investment stalled by years conflict, the government is heavily reliant on foreign aid. Pledges made by foreign donors in 2016 run out this year, with a conference to renew pledges due in November.   

"Without progress towards a sustainable peace and commitments to continued grant support from international partners, medium-term prospects appear increasingly grim," the World Bank said.   

Ministry of Finance spokesman Shamroz Khan Masjedi said the government was concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.   

"There will be more unemployment, more poverty and reduction in government revenue because many business and economic activities ... have stopped," he said. 

Related Stories

Afghanistan Refuses to Release 600 Taliban Prisoners Convicted of 'Serious Crimes'
00:01:40
Extremism Watch
Afghanistan Refuses to Release Taliban Prisoners Convicted of 'Serious Crimes'
Officials cite drug trafficking, assassinations, abductions, sexual assaults, stoning and human rights violations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 12:09
Mourners carFILE - Mourners carry a covered body during a burial ceremony following a suicide attack on a hospital, at a cemetery in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 13, 2020. ry a covered dead body during a burial ceremony following a suicide attack in a maternity hospital, at a cemetery…
South & Central Asia
Afghan Civilian Casualties High as 1st Phase of US-Taliban Deal Ends
Country's human rights body places most of blame on Taliban, accusing it of being responsible for nearly half of all deaths
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 09:17
FILE - An Afghan woman waits for transportation in front street art on a barrier wall of the NDS in Kabul.
South & Central Asia
Taliban Attack on Afghan Spy Agency’s Office Kills 11
Insurgent raid deals fresh blow to US-led efforts aimed at starting intra-Afghan peace talks
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 13:25
FILE - A Pakistani army soldier stands guard at a market in Miran Shah, a town in North Waziristan, near the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Gunfight With Militants Kills 4 Pakistani Troops Near Afghan Border 
Until a few years back, North Waziristan was a hub of local and foreign militant groups blamed for terrorist attacks in Pakistan and across the border in Afghanistan
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 07/12/2020 - 15:08
Men carry an injured person to a hospital after a blast during a funeral ceremony in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 12, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Taliban: Calls for Halting War Before Afghan Peace Talks 'Illogical'
Spokesman for Islamist Taliban insists that implementation of agreement and start of intra-Afghan negotiations are necessary to de-escalate and end the war
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 07/12/2020 - 11:03
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage