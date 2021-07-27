Tokyo Olympics

Chinese Pair Outduels Russians to Win Mixed Team Pistol Gold

By Reuters
July 27, 2021 03:00 AM
Gold medalists Jiang Ranxin, and Pang Wei, of China, celebrate after the mixed team 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting…
Gold medalists Jiang Ranxin, and Pang Wei, of China, celebrate after the mixed team 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

TOKYO - China's Jiang Ranxin and Pang Wei out-dueled their Russian rivals in a riveting contest to secure gold in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. 

The Chinese pair scored a 16-14 victory against newly minted women's Olympic champion Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov at the Asaka Shooting Range. 

Jiang and Pang, bronze winners in their individual events in Tokyo, overcame an 8-4 deficit to lead 14-10 before the Russians staged a comeback to level the scores. 

The Chinese shooters, however, held their nerve to reach the 16-point mark and claim gold. 

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) as part of sanctions for several doping scandals. 

Ukraine won the bronze medal match after Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk beat Serbians Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec 16-12. 

South Korean pistol great Jin Jong-oh will return empty-handed from his fifth, and possibly final, Olympics as his pairing could not get through the qualification round. 

The four-time Olympic gold medalist failed to qualify for the final of the men's individual event on Saturday. 

