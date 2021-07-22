Tokyo Olympics

First Lady Jill Biden Arrives in Japan for Olympics

By VOA News
July 22, 2021 01:01 PM
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden meets with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga at Akasaka Palace State Guest House ahead of the opening of theTokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021, in this photo released by Kyodo.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden Thursday is in Japan, where she is leading the American diplomatic delegation to the Tokyo Olympics.

The Games were delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and still remain under its shadow. The virus causes the COVID-19 disease.

Biden arrived at Yokota Air Base, where she was met by the Japanese foreign minister, ahead of a scheduled dinner in the evening with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and  wife Mariko Suga at the Akasaka Palace.

On Friday, she is scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace, but before that, is expected to hold a virtual meeting with Team USA.

Biden plans to attend Friday’s opening ceremonies as part of a two-person delegation. Officials say she will be joined by Raymond Greene, who is serving as the embassy’s chargé d'affaires in the absence of an ambassador.

Tokyo’s coronavirus infections reached a six-month high Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. The city is under its fourth state of emergency amid the pandemic. The current one ends on Aug. 22.  The Olympics end Aug. 8.

Spectators are barred from all venues in the immediate Tokyo area, and only a few are going to be allowed at outlying locations.

Some information in this report comes from AP and Reuters.

