Tokyo Olympics

Phelps to Work as NBC Commentator, Correspondent at Olympics

By Associated Press
July 19, 2021 09:27 PM
Michael Phelps (USA) gestures to indicate the four gold medals he has won at this Olympic games as he poses with his gold medal.
FILE - Michael Phelps of USA gestures to indicate the four gold medals he won at the Olympic Games as he poses with his gold medal, June 30, 2019.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Michael Phelps will be part of NBC's Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday. 

Phelps — who has won the most medals (28) and gold medals (23) in Olympic history — will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines and contribute features as a correspondent during primetime coverage. Phelps, who swam in five Games from 2000-16, did some work for NBC during its coverage of last month's U.S. swimming trials. 

"I know he's going to offer some incredible insight on especially those races that he has won so many gold medals in," Gaines said during a teleconference. 

A three-part retrospective on Phelps' career is streaming on NBC's Peacock platform. 

