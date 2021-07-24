Tokyo Olympics

Skaters Debut at Inaugural Olympics; Fans Hope for Acceptance

By Reuters
July 24, 2021 11:15 PM
Tony Hawk who is not a competitor, tries out the skate park at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan…
Tony Hawk, who is not a competitor, tries out the skate park at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

TOKYO - Skateboarding made its historic debut on the Olympic stage early Sunday, with men's street heats kicking off the sport's four-day competition under Tokyo's blazing sun.

The inaugural event marks a turning point for skateboarding, which has its roots in youth street culture and has influenced everything from art to fashion.

The men's street competition on Sunday will be a star-studded affair, with who's who of international skating competing.

But all eyes will be on Nyjah Huston of the United States and hometown favorite Yuto Horigome, who will skate on a concrete course designed with rails and benches emblazoned with the five Olympic rings.

By adding skateboarding to its roster, the International Olympic Committee hopes it can tap into its legions of young fans worldwide, who have built skateboarding into a multibillion-dollar industry.

For skating giant Tony Hawk, the sport's inclusion into the Olympics is long overdue.

Tony Hawk, who is in town to act as a TV commentator, tried out the new waterfront bowl in Ariake this week and said he was surprised it took so long for the Olympics to embrace skateboarding.

"As a kid that was mostly lambasted for my interest in skateboarding, I never imagined it would be part of the Olympic Games," Hawk wrote below an Instagram video he posted earlier this week.

Skateboarding, though extremely popular in Japan, is still discouraged in most parks and it's uncommon to see skaters cruising down a street.

Just outside the skate park where the Olympic finals is taking place on Sunday, a poster taped to the exterior white fence banned skateboarding for locals. 

Related Stories

Spectators shelter from the rain during the men's cycling road race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Yamanashi Prefecture…
Tokyo Olympics
Typhoon May be Latest Challenge for Already Strange Tokyo Olympics
Storm could hit late Monday or Tuesday
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 10:39 PM
Tokyo Olympics’ ‘No Spectator’ Policy Disappoints
00:02:58
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics’ ‘No Spectator’ Policy Disappoints
Residents, and athletes, are not happy with officials’ decision to address rising COVID cases by having no spectators in the stands
Default Author Profile
By Steve Ross
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 01:36 AM
People walk through an empty section of spectator stands during judo competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24…
Tokyo Olympics
Algerian Judoka Refuses Potential Olympic Bout with Israeli
Athlete and coach likely to face sanctions beyond the Olympics
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 12:40 AM
Volleyball - Men's Pool A - Italy v Canada
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic Events Begin in Full Force
Tennis, men’s gymnastics, women’s soccer, women’s basketball, swimming and more commence this weekend
Default Author Profile
By Hope French
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 08:51 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest news

Tokyo Olympics

Skaters Debut at Inaugural Olympics; Fans Hope for Acceptance

Tony Hawk who is not a competitor, tries out the skate park at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan…
Tokyo Olympics

Typhoon May be Latest Challenge for Already Strange Tokyo Olympics

Spectators shelter from the rain during the men's cycling road race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Yamanashi Prefecture…
Tokyo Olympics

US, Spain Set Scoring Records in Water Polo

July 24, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Team United States centre forward Aria Fischer (9) shoots the ball against Team Japan driver Yumi…
Tokyo Olympics

First Gold Medals, First Exits of Tokyo Games 

Yang Qian, of China, reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the…
Tokyo Olympics

Japan’s Top Male Gymnast Fails Qualifying Event

Kohei Uchimura, of Japan, competes on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Full Schedule of Events