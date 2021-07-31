Switzerland's Bencic Takes Gold in Women's Tennis at Tokyo

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland captured the women’s tennis gold medal in the singles tournament Saturday at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Bencic defeated Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 for her first major title.

Poland upset the U.S. in the Olympic debut of the 4x400 mixed relay competition. The Dominican Republic won the silver medal and the Americans, who competed without Allyson Felix, took the bronze.

Qatar won its first Olympic title Saturday when Fares Elbakh captured the gold medal in the men’s 96-kilogram weightlifting category. He lifted 177 kilograms in the snatch and 225 in the clean and jerk for a total of 402 kg. Keydomar Vallenilla took second for Venezuela.

The Fiji’s women’s rugby team triumphed over Britain to take home the bronze medal and register a historic victory. The Fijian athletes’ 21–12 win made them the first women from their country to ever win Olympic medals.

In swimming, American Caleb Dressel set a world record Saturday and won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Games in his 49.45-second triumph in the 100-meter butterfly.

Katie Ledecky of the U.S. holds up her gold medal after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Center, Jul 31, 2021. (Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports.)

Katie Ledecky of the U.S. became the first swimmer to win a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle in three consecutive Olympics. The 24-year-old phenom said she was looking forward to competing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She’s leaving Tokyo with a bundle of medals — gold in the 800- and the 1,500-meter races, in addition to silver in the 400 and the 4x200 relay.

Ivan Litvinovich won the gold in the men’s trampoline final. The score for the 20-year-old from Belarus was 61.715, while China’s Dong Dong won the silver with 61.235. New Zealand’s Dylan Schmidt took home the bronze.

Simone Biles Makes Mental Health the Talk of the Tokyo Games Olympians in many sports have spent the past two days coming forward to recount their own battles while offering support to Biles

American gymnast Simone Biles will not compete Sunday in the finals for the uneven bars and the vault. USA Gymnastics did not say whether Biles will compete in next week’s floor exercise and balance beam finals.

Biles withdrew from the team and individual all-round competitions earlier this week, saying she had mental health issues and trouble maneuvering in the air. She posted on Instagram, “Literally can not tell up from down.”

On Saturday, the Olympic Games announced 21 new COVID-19 cases among people connected with the Olympics, bringing the total number to 246, including 26 athletes.