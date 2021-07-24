US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghan Forces Must ‘Slow the Momentum’ of Taliban, US Defense Secretary Says

By Carla Babb
July 24, 2021 11:36 PM
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at a press briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo…
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at a press briefing at the Pentagon, July 21, 2021 in Washington.

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that Afghan leadership is consolidating its forces around key population centers ahead of efforts to retake territory lost to the Taliban while the U.S. was withdrawing most of its troops from the country.

“The first thing to do is to make sure that they can slow the momentum, and then be able to put themselves in the position where they can retake some of the gains that the Taliban, some of the ground that they have lost,” Austin told reporters traveling with him to Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

Austin said Afghan military leaders are “committed” and capable of stopping Taliban gains.

“They have the capabilities. They have the capacity to make progress and to really begin to blunt some of the Taliban’s advances, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Taliban insurgents say they already control 85% of the country, a contested claim. However, since the official start of the withdrawal on May 1, the Taliban has nearly tripled the number of districts it controls, from about 75 to now more than 220 of Afghanistan’s 407 districts, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal.

"Strategic momentum sort of appears to be sort of with the Taliban," Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

The U.S. military has conducted airstrikes to support Afghan forces over the “last several days,” according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

U.S. defense officials say they are still authorized to support the Afghan government with U.S. air strikes against the Taliban through the end of the U.S. troop withdrawal, set for completion on Aug. 31.

After that, though, U.S. strikes in Afghanistan will solely support counterterrorism operations against al-Qaida and Islamic State, according to U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie.

 

 

 

Related Stories

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the check post on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan July 13, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Night Curfew Enforced in Afghanistan to Stem Taliban Advance
Taliban insurgents have made rapid battlefield gains in recent weeks, bringing it close to capital cities of all 34 Afghan provinces and Kabul
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 12:44 PM
Afghans Say They Urgently Need Logistical Support for Security Forces
00:02:26
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Afghans Say They Urgently Need Logistical Support for Security Forces
The US expresses its support for the Afghan people and president, while leaders of parliament ask for funding, mechanical aid for security forces, and drones
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 12:02 AM
Afghan refugees offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in the Kazana Refugee camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Biden Authorizes $100 Million in Emergency Funds for Afghan Refugees
Thousands risk retaliation from Taliban insurgents because they worked for the US government
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 08:24 PM
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen leaves after a news conference in Moscow,
South & Central Asia
To Reach Peace Deal, Taliban Say Afghan President Must Go
The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings and are threatening a number of provincial capitals, as the last U.S. and NATO soldiers leave Afghanistan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 10:07 AM
Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent