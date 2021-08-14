US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghan President Ghani: 'Remobilization of Armed Forces Top Priority'

By AFP
August 14, 2021 06:13 AM
Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan…
Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, take refuge in a public park Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2021.

    KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Saturday the remobilization of the country's armed forces was a "top priority," as Taliban fighters inched closer to the capital after routing the country's defenses over the past week.

"In the current situation, the remobilization of our security and defense forces is our top priority, and serious steps are being taken in this regard," he said in a televised speech.

He gave no hint he would resign or take responsibility for the current situation but said "consultations" were taking place to try and end the war.

"As a historic mission, I will not let the imposed war on people cause more deaths," he said, appearing somber and sitting before an Afghan flag.

"Therefore, I have started extensive consultations inside the government with the elders, political leaders, representatives of people, and international partners on achieving a reasonable and certain political solution in which the peace and stability of the people of Afghanistan are envisaged."

With the country's second and third-largest cities having fallen into Taliban hands, Kabul has effectively become a besieged last stand for government forces who have offered little or no resistance elsewhere.

But Ghani praised the forces "that have defended the nation courageously and showed strong determination."

Related Stories

US Retreat From Afghanistan May Hurt Its Global Standing, Experts Say
00:03:09
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
US Retreat From Afghanistan May Hurt Its Global Standing, Experts Say
Experts tell VOA that allies, adversaries will note sudden US drawdown of its embassy in Kabul as sign it is ‘pulling up stakes in the region’
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 10:11 PM
Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Canada to Take in 20,000 Afghan Refugees Targeted by Taliban
Several planeloads of asylum-seekers have departed with the first one landing Friday in Toronto
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 08:38 PM
Afghan soldiers shout Allahu Akbar (God is Great) during their graduation ceremony in Kabul, March 27, 2003. [The 7th…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
A Look at Slogans and Chants in Afghan History
Hundreds of Afghan residents chanted 'Allahu akbar' (God is great) in support of Afghan security forces in early August 
Nafees Takar
By Nafees Takar
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 08:06 PM
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani arrives in Mazar-i-Sharif to check the security situation of the northern provinces,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Afghan Government Simultaneously Defending Kabul, Seeking Deal with Taliban
While vice president was calling Taliban terrorists and promising to resist, reconciliation council leader was shuttling between Kabul and Doha to make a deal
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 08:15 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghan President Ghani: 'Remobilization of Armed Forces Top Priority'

Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Abdullah Brings Proposed Taliban Deal to Kabul

TOPSHOT - Pakistani soldiers (R) check stranded Afghan nationals at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Taliban 'Trying to Isolate Kabul,' Pentagon Warns

FILE PHOTO: A general view of green zone in Kabul, Afghanistan March 13, 2019. Picture taken March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Omar…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Where Are the Taliban Getting Their Money?

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Canada to Take in 20,000 Afghan Refugees Targeted by Taliban

Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan…