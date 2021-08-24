US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Airbnb to Offer Free Lodging for 20,000 Afghan Refugees 

By VOA News
August 24, 2021 12:24 PM
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, speaks to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon at…
FILE - Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, speaks to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, March 13, 2017.

Online vacation rental site Airbnb said its host members around the world can sign up to make their properties available for free to 20,000 Afghan refugees fleeing the chaos in their country.

Fees will be covered by Airbnb.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said on Twitter. “I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There’s no time to waste.”

Chesky was not specific about how much the company would spend or how long the housing would be available.

Would-be hosts can sign up for the program on Airbnb.org.

“If you’re willing to host a refugee family, reach out, and I’ll connect you with the right people here to make it happen!” Chesky wrote Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, Airbnb has offered free housing to 75,000 refugees, health workers, evacuees and other responders since 2012.

The United States said it has flown about 48,000 Afghan refugees out of the country, but thousands remain at Kabul airport. It is unclear how many U.S. citizens remain in the country.

The Taliban have given the U.S. until Aug. 31 to evacuate U.S. citizens.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.

Related Stories

A family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport,…
USA
Official: Biden to Stick to Aug 31 Deadline to Withdraw US Forces from Afghanistan
Thousands of people awaiting evacuation from Kabul after Taliban takeover
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 04:18 AM
Young men who say they deserted the Afghan military and fled to Turkey through Iran stand in the countryside in Tatvan, in Bitlis Province in eastern Turkey, Aug. 17, 2021.
Europe
Turkey Rebuffs Europe's Call to Host Afghan Refugees
Turkish officials say their country is already hosting five million refugees and cannot take any more
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 11:35 AM
Mohammad Nabi holds his seven-month-old daughter Bahar as he helps his wife, a former Afghan policewoman Khatera Hashmi inside…
South & Central Asia
For Afghan Refugees in India, Hopes Dim for Returning Home
As of 2019, Afghans accounted for around a third of the nearly 40,000 refugees registered in India
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 05:25 AM
Afghan Refugees in Eastern Turkey Hope for Better Future
00:02:40
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Afghan Refugees in Eastern Turkey Hope for Better Future
Majority of arrivals say life under Taliban is intolerable
Arif Aslan
By Arif Aslan
Sat, 08/21/2021 - 07:47 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 09, 2018 Former Afghanistan women's football captain Khalida Popal (C) attends a…
South & Central Asia
Women Soccer Players Leave Afghanistan on Evacuation Flight
Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO thanked the Australian government for making the evacuation of players, team officials and family members possible, with work continuing to help more leave Afghanistan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 08:09 AM
FILE PHOTO: View of a border fence between Greece and Turkey, in Alexandroupolis, Greece, August 10, 2021. Picture taken August…
Europe
Greece Builds 25-mile Fence to Fend Off Afghan Refugees
Athens warns it will not remain passive to new migration crisis, sparking controversy
Anthee Carassava
By Anthee Carassava
Sat, 08/21/2021 - 12:10 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Airbnb to Offer Free Lodging for 20,000 Afghan Refugees 

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, speaks to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon at…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Rights Advocates Urge UN to Hold Taliban Accountable for Crimes in Afghanistan 

A group of women hold a street protest calling on the Taliban to protect their rights, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021 in…
South & Central Asia

Can Taliban Turn From Insurgency to Governing?

In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, center, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Amid Fear, Criticism, Taliban Want International Recognition of 'Representative' Rule

Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

What We Know: Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response…