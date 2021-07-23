US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Biden Authorizes $100 Million in Emergency Funds for Afghan Refugees

By Reuters
July 23, 2021 08:24 PM
Afghan refugees offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in the Kazana Refugee camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan,…
Afghan refugees offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in the Kazana Refugee camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, July 20, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday authorized up to $100 million from an emergency fund to meet "unexpected urgent" refugee needs stemming from the situation in Afghanistan, including those of Afghan special immigration visa applicants, the White House said.

Biden also authorized the release of $200 million in services and articles from the inventories of U.S. government agencies to meet the same needs, the White House said.

The United States is preparing to begin evacuating thousands of Afghan applicants for special immigration visas (SIVs) who risk retaliation from Taliban insurgents because they worked for the U.S. government.

The first batch of evacuees and their families is expected to be flown before the end of the month to Fort Lee, a U.S. military base in Virginia, where they will wait for the final processing of their visa applications.

About 2,500 Afghans could be brought to the facility, about 48 kilometers south of Richmond, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The Biden administration is reviewing other U.S. facilities in the United States and overseas where SIV applicants and their families could be accommodated.

SIVs are available to Afghans who worked as translators or in other jobs for the U.S. government after the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would expand the number of SIVs that could be granted by 8,000, which would cover all potentially eligible applications in the pipeline.

About 18,000 such applications are being processed, U.S. officials say. 

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen leaves after a news conference in Moscow,
South & Central Asia
To Reach Peace Deal, Taliban Say Afghan President Must Go
The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings and are threatening a number of provincial capitals, as the last U.S. and NATO soldiers leave Afghanistan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 10:07 AM
FILE - Afghan security forces inspect the site of a U.S. airstrike in Kunduz city, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2015. T
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
US Airstrikes Target Taliban, Military Equipment in Afghanistan 
US defense official tells VOA military has launched about ‘half-dozen’ strikes in support of Afghan government forces over past 30 days 
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 07/22/2021 - 06:22 PM
A female TV presenter from southern Afghanistan hides her identity for security concerns as she gives an interview to The Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 3, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Calls Grow for Emergency Visas for Afghans Working With US Media
A coalition of American news outlets calls on Biden, Congress to provide special visas for Afghan media workers who face Taliban threat over foreign press connections
Liam Scott
By Liam Scott
Thu, 07/22/2021 - 03:24 PM
In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a demonstrations against the US government, in…
South & Central Asia
House Votes to Evacuate More Afghan Allies as US War Ends
The Biden administration says there are 20,000 applicants so far, half of whom have not completed initial stages of review for the visas
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/22/2021 - 01:11 PM
