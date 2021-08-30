US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

First WHO Health Supplies Land in Taliban-Held Afghanistan 

By Ayaz Gul
August 30, 2021 11:32 AM
A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane taxis on the runway on the way to Saudi Arabia during the PIA employees strike in…
FILE - A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane taxis on the runway on the way to Saudi Arabia, Feb. 8, 2016.

ISLAMABAD - The World Health Organization says an aircraft provided by Pakistan Monday delivered the first shipment of much-needed medicine and health supplies to Afghanistan since the country came under control of the Taliban. 

The humanitarian assistance was loaded in Dubai and flown directly to the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, said a WHO statement. The supplies will be immediately delivered to 40 health facilities in 29 provinces across Afghanistan.  

The Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15 after their weeklong stunning battlefield advances overran 33 of the country’s 34 provinces without facing any significant resistance from security forces of the ousted Afghan government. 

Taliban fighters display their flag as they patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 19, 2021.
Taliban fighters display their flag as they patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 19, 2021.

 The WHO said Monday that a reliable humanitarian air bridge is urgently required to scale up the collective humanitarian effort.

“After days of non-stop work to find a solution, I am very pleased to say that we have now been able to partially replenish stocks of health facilities in Afghanistan and ensure that — for now – WHO-supported health services can continue,” said Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean.

The 12.5 metric ton supplies delivered consist of trauma kits and interagency emergency health kits, and are enough to cover the basic health needs of more than 200,000 people, as well as provide 3,500 surgical procedures and treat 6,500 trauma patients.

The WHO noted that Monday’s flight was the first of three planned with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to fill urgent shortages in medicine and medical supplies in Afghanistan.  

Al-Mandhari thanked the Pakistani government for its efforts to support the WHO and the people of Afghanistan. 

“Humanitarian agencies such as WHO have faced enormous challenges in sending life-saving supplies to Afghanistan in recent weeks due to security and logistics constraints. The support of the Pakistani people has been timely and life-saving,” he added. 

The security crisis stemming from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and ensuing efforts by the U.S.-led Western nations to evacuate their personnel along with Afghan allies through the beleaguered Kabul airport had disrupted crucial humanitarian supplies into the conflict-torn country.  

U.S military aircraft takes off at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The…
FILE - A US military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Aug. 28, 2021.

The WHO called for the world to remain focused on meeting the needs of the people of Afghanistan at this critical time.

“The world’s attention over the past two weeks has been focused on the air evacuation from Kabul airport. But the demanding humanitarian work of meeting the needs of tens of millions of vulnerable Afghans who remain in the country is now beginning,” the world body said.  
 

Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security…
FILE - Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces, sit in the courtyard of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul, Aug. 13, 2021.

On Sunday, UNICEF said in a statement that children were particularly bearing the brunt of the increased conflict and insecurity in the past weeks. The agency noted that children are “at greater risk than ever” in the wake of a security crisis, skyrocketing food prices, a severe drought, the spread of the coronavirus, and upcoming harsh winter conditions.

“If the current trend continues, UNICEF predicts that one million children under 5 in Afghanistan will suffer from severe acute malnutrition — a life-threatening disease.”

More than 4 million children, including 2.2 million girls, are out of school while around 300,000 children have been forced out of their homes due to the conflict, according to UNICEF. 

The agency warned partners against cutting aid to Afghanistan. “The needs of the children of Afghanistan have never been greater. We cannot abandon them now.” 

Related Stories

Men lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 27, 2021. This, as medical supplies in the country are almost exhausted.
South & Central Asia
WHO: Afghanistan Running Out of Medical Supplies to Treat Sick, Wounded
Only a few days of supplies are left to address the health needs of millions in the fractured country, says the UN health agency
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 02:04 PM
In Afghanistan, Aid Agencies Adjust to New Environment
00:03:10
South & Central Asia
In Afghanistan, Aid Agencies Adjust to New Environment
While many organizations are continuing with little interruption, others have scaled back or paused their work
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 09:08 PM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks while meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Thursday, August 5, 2021,…
USA
US to Host Virtual Meeting of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan
The United States will host the meeting of 'key partners,' the State Department said Sunday
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 08/29/2021 - 07:41 PM
German troops return to Wunstorf Air Base following evacuation missions in Kabul, Wunstorf, Germany August 27, 2021. REUTERS…
Europe
EU Says Afghanistan Shows Need for Rapid-Reaction Force
In May, 14 EU countries including Germany and France proposed such a force, possibly with ships and aircraft, to help democratic foreign governments needing urgent help
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 08/30/2021 - 07:51 AM
Demonstrattions Held Around US for Those Trapped in Afghanistan
00:02:35
USA
Demonstrations Held Around US for Those Trapped in Afghanistan
The 'Save Afghan Lives' demonstrators in New York City gathered on the steps of the iconic public library
Default Author Profile
By Aunshuman Apte
Mon, 08/30/2021 - 07:58 AM
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

Europe

EU Says Afghanistan Shows Need for Rapid-Reaction Force

German troops return to Wunstorf Air Base following evacuation missions in Kabul, Wunstorf, Germany August 27, 2021. REUTERS…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

What Now for Afghans Desperate to Flee? 

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Airstrike Hits Attacker Targeting Kabul Airport 

Afghan journalists take a photos of destroyed vehicle inside a house after U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Biden Honors US Military Members Killed in Afghanistan

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden salute during the dignified transfer of the remains of U.S. Military service…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghans See More Checkpoints as Taliban Widen Airport Security Cordon

Taliban fighters block a road with a Humvee vehicle near Kabul airport in Kabul on August 28, 2021, following the Taliban…