Reports: Taliban Enter Kabul 

The Taliban have begun entering Kabul from all sides, according to reports quoting Afghan government officials and eyewitnesses.

A Taliban official told Reuters, “We don’t want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge, but we have not declared a cease-fire."

Agence France-Presse quotes a tweet from a Taliban spokesperson as saying, "The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city," although some residents reported insurgents had peacefully entered some outer suburbs.

U.S. helicopters are reported to have landed at the American Embassy in Kabul.

The Associated Press says three Afghan officials told it that the Taliban were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman in the capital.

“No one's life, property and dignity will be harmed, and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk,” the AP quotes a Taliban official as saying.

Some information for this report came from Reuters, Agence France-Presse, and The Associated Press.