US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Reports: Taliban Enter Kabul 

By VOA News
August 15, 2021 04:42 AM
This picture taken from the top of a hillside shows a general view of the Kabul city on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR…
This picture taken from the top of a hillside shows a general view of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 15, 2021.

The Taliban have begun entering Kabul from all sides, according to reports quoting Afghan government officials and eyewitnesses.

A Taliban official told Reuters, “We don’t want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge, but we have not declared a cease-fire."

Agence France-Presse quotes a tweet from a Taliban spokesperson as saying, "The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city," although some residents reported insurgents had peacefully entered some outer suburbs.

U.S. helicopters are reported to have landed at the American Embassy in Kabul.

The Associated Press says three Afghan officials told it that the Taliban were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman in the capital.

“No one's life, property and dignity will be harmed, and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk,” the AP quotes a Taliban official as saying.

Some information for this report came from Reuters, Agence France-Presse, and The Associated Press.  

