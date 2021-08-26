US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

UN, NATO Denounce Deadly Suicide Bombings in Kabul

By VOA News
Updated August 26, 2021 06:59 PM
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the U.N. Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan, at the United Nations in New York City, Aug. 16, 2021.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the U.N. Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan, at the United Nations in New York City, Aug. 16, 2021.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Thursday's deadly attacks at the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

At least 103 people were killed — 90 Afghans and 13 members of the U.S. military — according to Pajhwok, a main Afghan news agency, in what Guterres called a "terrorist" attack as crowds of Afghans gathered at the airport, seeking to flee the country in the last days of an enormous airlift after the Taliban's recent takeover of the country.

During a briefing, Dujarric told reporters, "This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted that he "strongly" condemned "the horrific terrorist attack" and that the priority of the alliance "remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible."

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said, "We strongly condemn this gruesome incident and will take every step to bring the culprits to justice."

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, multiple media outlets reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the attacks as "barbaric." He also said the attacks underscore the importance of continuing the evacuations "in as fast and as efficient manner as possible in the hours that remain to us" before the August 31 deadline.

After the first attack, Britain's transportation ministry issued an advisory to airlines to avoid flying below 7,620 meters over Afghanistan.

U.S. Representative Peter Meijer, who was recently criticized for taking a "secret" trip to Kabul to witness the chaos at the international airport, called the attack "a nightmare scenario we had been fearing" in a tweet Thursday.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee called the attack "cowardly."

"This is a full-fledged humanitarian crisis & our government must secure the airport & evacuate the many US citizens & vulnerable Afghans desperately trying to leave the country," a tweet posted from the committee's account read.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned "the cowardly and inhumane attacks at Kabul airport," while European Council President Charles Michel called for continuing evacuations from the airport.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

 

Related Stories

President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East…
South & Central Asia
Biden Vows Vengeance on Kabul Airport Attackers 
ISIS claims responsibility for the suicide bombings that killed dozens of civilians and at least 13 US military personnel
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 08/26/2021 - 09:57 AM
A plane takes off from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, July 4, 2021. As America’s “forever…
South & Central Asia
For Pilots, Kabul Evacuations a Flight Like No Other
For pilots in charge of the planes evacuating foreign nationals and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Kabul, the flights in and out of the Afghanistan capital have been a journey like no other
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 08/26/2021 - 08:02 AM
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force airmen guide evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
US Congressmen Visit Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation Effort
Officials said such trips could be a distraction for military and diplomats
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 09:50 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

South & Central Asia

Who Are Afghan Refugees Coming to US?

Afghan refugees walk to a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

How Dangerous Is Afghanistan's Islamic State Group?

A screen grab shows people carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS TV/1TV/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. AFGHANISTAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN AFGHANISTAN
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

UN, NATO Denounce Deadly Suicide Bombings in Kabul

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the U.N. Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan, at the United Nations in New York City, Aug. 16, 2021.
South & Central Asia

Biden Vows Vengeance on Kabul Airport Attackers 

President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Taliban Assault Afghan Journalist in Latest Attack on Media Freedom 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced…