US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

UNESCO Appeals for Protection of Afghanistan’s Cultural Heritage 

By Margaret Besheer
August 19, 2021 02:22 PM
Conservators work on pieces of statues damaged by the Taliban, in National Museum of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan October…
FILE - Conservators work on pieces of statues damaged by the Taliban, in National Museum of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan October 13, 2019. picture taken October 13, 2019.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

The United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO, called Thursday for the protection and preservation of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage, warning that harming it could only have adverse consequences on lasting peace.   

“Afghanistan is home to a wide range of rich and diverse heritage, which is an integral part of Afghan history and identity, as well as of importance for humanity as a whole, that must be safeguarded,” the agency said in a statement.   

Experts are concerned about the National Museum in Kabul, as well as designated World Heritage sites, including the minaret and archaeological remains of Jam and the cultural landscape and archaeological remains of the Bamiyan Valley.   

FILE - Two women walk past the cliffs that once held giant Buddhas destroyed by the Taliban in 2001 in Bamiyan, central Afghanistan, June 17, 2009.
FILE - Two women walk past the cliffs that once held giant Buddhas destroyed by the Taliban in 2001 in Bamiyan, central Afghanistan, June 17, 2009.

Twenty years ago, the Taliban blew up the two Buddhas of Bamiyan, mammoth statutes which had stood in niches carved into the valley’s mountains for centuries.

Swiss campaigners hoping to reconstruct one of two ancient Buddhastatues destroyed by the Taliban said on November 21, 2001…
FILE - A 55-meter-high (180 feet) Buddha statue in Bamiyan town in central Afghanistan is shown on Dec. 22, 1997 before its destruction.

UNESCO has said their deliberate destruction was intended to destroy culture, identity and history and showed how destroying heritage could be used as a weapon against local populations.   

Images of Taliban fighters blowing up the statues was broadcast around the world, raising awareness of the importance of persevering cultural heritage. In 2012, the international community recognized the intentional destruction of cultural heritage as a war crime. 

On Tuesday, Karima Bennoune, the U.N. special rapporteur in the field of cultural rights, urged nations to act urgently to prevent “a massive human rights and cultural disaster” in Afghanistan. 

“Protecting Afghan lives and rights must be the top priority,” she said. “Efforts must also be made to ensure the safety of all forms of culture and cultural heritage which are essential for enjoyment of those rights, and to protect those who defend it on the frontlines.” 

The special rapporteur appealed to international cultural and educational institutions to invite Afghan artists, cultural workers and students, especially women and members of minority groups to their establishments to allow them to continue their work in safety. 

 

Related Stories

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
What We Know: Taliban Takes over Afghanistan   
Latest developments following Taliban’s sweep into Kabul      
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/19/2021 - 09:38 AM
Experts Consider US Legacy After 20 Years in Afghanistan
00:06:23
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Experts Mull US Legacy After 20 Years in Afghanistan
As world watches images of chaotic American departure from Afghanistan, experts say it is early to weigh in on the US legacy
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Wed, 08/18/2021 - 10:04 PM
Marines of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) process Department of State personnel for evacuation at Hamid Karzai…
South & Central Asia
Troops to Stay in Afghanistan to Evacuate Americans, Biden Says
Up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban took full control of the nation last weekend
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/18/2021 - 07:59 PM
A Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) escorts a Department of State employee carrying a child to be…
South & Central Asia
UN Moves 100 International Staff Out of Afghanistan
Staff sent to Almaty, Kazakhstan, to work remotely; national staff remain in country
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 08/18/2021 - 06:34 PM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

UNESCO Appeals for Protection of Afghanistan’s Cultural Heritage 

Conservators work on pieces of statues damaged by the Taliban, in National Museum of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan October…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

What We Know: Taliban Takes over Afghanistan   

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Biden: US Troops to Remain Until Americans Evacuated
FILE PHOTO: A Mine Resistant Ambush Protection vehicle, MRAP, is seen in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province
South & Central Asia

Afghanistan: What  We Know    

This screengrab taken from video from Pajhwok Afghan News shows Afghan people protesting over the reported removal of Afghan…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

As Taliban Take Over, US Governors Offer Afghans Refuge

Afghan refugees who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan wait to board buses after arriving in Canada at Toronto Pearson…