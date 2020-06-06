USA

2 Buffalo Police Officers Charged With Assault in Shoving Incident

June 06, 2020 05:02 PM
In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday.
In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Two Buffalo police officers were charged Saturday with assault, prosecutors said, after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who surrendered Saturday morning, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

McCabe, 32, and Torgalski, 39, "crossed a line" when they shoved the man down hard enough for him to crack his head on the ground, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference, calling the victim "a harmless 75-year-old man."

The officers had been suspended without pay Friday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before, near the end of protests. If convicted of the felony assault charge, they each face up to seven years in prison.

Phone messages were left on Saturday with their lawyers.

The footage shows the man, identified as longtime activist Martin Gugino, approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square around the time of an 8 p.m. curfew.

Blood spills

Two officers push Gugino backward, and he hits his head on the pavement. Blood spills as officers walk past. One officer leans down to check on the injured man before another officer urges the colleague to keep walking.

The police officers "knew this was bad," Flynn said of the video. "Look at their body language."

The video of the encounter sparked outrage online as demonstrators take to cities across the country to protest racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.  

"I think what the mayor did and the district attorney did was right, and I applaud them for acting as quickly as they did," Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing Saturday. "What we saw was horrendous and disgusting."

But dozens of Buffalo police officers who were angered over their fellow officers' suspensions stepped down from the department's crowd control unit Friday. The resigning officers did not leave their jobs altogether.

Several off-duty officers gathered on Saturday outside the courthouse in a show of support for the accused officers. Flynn said he understood their concern and pointed out that he's also prosecuting protesters "who have turned into agitators" and "need to be dealt with as well."

"There will be some who say that I'm choosing sides here," he said. "And I say that's ridiculous. I'm not on anyone's side."

