USA

2 New York City Police Officers Shot and Wounded in Separate Attacks

By Reuters
February 09, 2020 11:10 AM
New York City police officers work the scene of a police involved shooting outside the 41st precinct Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in…
New York City police officers work the scene of a police involved shooting outside the 41st precinct, Feb. 9, 2020, in New York.

A New York City police officer was shot and wounded in a police station on Sunday morning about 12 hours after another officer was wounded while he sat in his patrol van in the same neighborhood in what authorities described as an assassination attempt.

A gunman entered the 41st Precinct headquarters in the Bronx borough about 8 a.m. (1300 GMT) and opened fire, wounding one officer before he was taken into custody, a police spokesman said.

The officer was taken to a hospital. New York media reported that the officer was a lieutenant who was shot in the arm.

The attack followed a shooting on Saturday night of an uniformed police officer who was sitting in his police van with his partner.

The gunman walked up to the vehicle and began a conversation with the two officers in the vehicle before suddenly opening fire, striking one policeman in the chin and neck, police officials said in a news conference on Saturday night.

"This was an attempt to assassinate police officers," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "There is too much hatred being directed at our officers and it has to end."

The officers did not return fire. The wounded officer's partner got in the driver's seat and drove him to the hospital.
He is expected to survive, police said.

A police spokesman said authorities are investigating whether the same shooter carried out both attacks. Authorities have not released the names of any of the officers involved.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter that those responsible for the attacks would be brought to justice.
"NY's law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous," he said.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A police officer stands next to a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso,Texas, Aug. 3, 2019.
USA
Walmart Shooting Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes
The 21-year-old man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 19:23
Police officers gather near the scene of a shooting near Diamond Head State Monument, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2020.
USA
Governor: 2 Police Officers Die After Hawaii Shooting
Officers reportedly had responded to an assault call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking them both
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/19/2020 - 19:57
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

2 New York City Police Officers Shot and Wounded in Separate Attacks

New York City police officers work the scene of a police involved shooting outside the 41st precinct Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in…
Arts & Culture

Which Movies Are Favored to Win on Oscar Night?

Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Wednesday,…
USA

Pompeo Warns US Governors of Risks of Dealing With China 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint news conference with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Cyborgs, Trolls and Bots: A Guide to Online Misinformation

Illustration of hacking and cyberattacking. (Grfx by Diaa Bekheet)
US Politics

AP Fact Check: Dems Skew Health Care, Iraq Facts in Debate

From left, Democratic presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie…