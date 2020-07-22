USA

2 Ocean Storms – 1 in Atlantic, 1 in Pacific – to Get Stronger

By VOA News
July 22, 2020 09:51 PM
This graphic by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla., shows the earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical storm force winds for Hurricane Douglas.
This graphic by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla., shows the earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical storm force winds near Hawaii for Hurricane Douglas.

U.S. weather forecasters are monitoring two tropical storms expected to get stronger Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Gonzalo was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 1,800 kilometers east of the southern Windward Islands Wednesday evening with top sustained winds at 85 kph.

Forecasters said if the storm keeps on its present easterly track, it could be at hurricane strength sometime Thursday and approach the Windward Islands by the weekend.

There are no watches or warnings so far.

Gonzalo is the seventh named storm in what is expected to be a busy Atlantic hurricane season. It is also the earliest in the season that a storm starting with “G” has formed.

In the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Douglas is getting stronger and could build into a major hurricane sometime Thursday.

Douglas was 2,500 kilometers southwest of Baja California, late Wednesday with top sustained winds of 130 kph.

As of now, the storm poses no threat to land, but the National Hurricane Center is urging “interests in the Hawaiian Islands” to monitor its progress.  

Tropical storm Gonzalo over the Atlantic Ocean, July 22, 2020 (Credit: U.S. National Hurricane Center)
The Americas
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms East of Windward Islands
Gonzalo has sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour, and is around 2,010km east of the southern Windward Islands
By VOA News
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 13:19
Tourists to North Carolina's Ocracoke Island visit Ride the Wind Surf Shop, June 25, 2020.
USA
Outer Banks Island Ravaged by Storms and Virus Restrictions 
Ocracoke Island is recovering from the most damaging hurricane in its recorded history and the near-economic paralysis wrought by one of the world's worst pandemics
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 16:31
Pedestrians struggle to control their umbrellas due to inclement weather brought about by Tropical Storm Fay, Friday, July 10,…
USA
Fast-Moving Tropical Storm Fay Makes Landfall in New Jersey
Storm could be flooding from New Jersey to Rhode Island
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 20:18
Rudy Horvath walks out of his home, a boathouse in the West End section of New Orleans, as it takes on water a from storm surge…
USA
Cristobal Remnants Bring Thunderstorms, Flooding to Midwest
High winds brought down trees and left thousands without power in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/10/2020 - 14:18
Canadian Court Invalidates Asylum Agreement With the US

Map of U.S.-Canada border
USA

Congress Passes Sprawling Plan to Boost Conservation, Parks

FILE - A herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park, Aug. 3, 2016.
USA

USA

Suspect in Attack on Judge's Family Tied to Killing in California, FBI Says

Crime scene tape surrounds the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, Monday, July 20, 2020, in North Brunswick, N.J. A…
Student Union

California State University Sets Ethnic Studies Requirement

FILE - Students are seen studying in a library on the campus of California State University in Long Beach, California, Oct. 19, 2012. Advocates of the "gap year" say it helps young people gain experiences they cannot learn from books.