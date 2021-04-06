USA

2 People Critically Injured, Gunman Dead in Maryland Shooting

By VOA News
Updated April 06, 2021 01:00 PM
This photo provided by WJLA, police respond to the scene of a shooting in in Frederick, Md., on April 6, 2021.

FREDERICK, MARYLAND - U.S. Navy and law enforcement officials in the city of Frederick, Maryland say a Navy Hospital Corpsman shot and critically wounded two people Tuesday at an office park before being shot and killed a short time later at a nearby military base.

Frederick is about 77 kilometers northwest of Washington.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando told reporters authorities received a call early Tuesday, reporting an "active shooter" situation at Riverside Tech Park. People fled from the business. It was unclear whether the shooting occurred inside or outside a business at the facility.  

Lando said shortly after, authorities learned the suspect had traveled to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick, about a 10-minute drive away, where the suspect was shot. The chief said life-saving efforts were undertaken on the suspect but failed.  Officials at Fort Detrick confirmed those details through a statement on the facilities' Facebook page.

A Washington television station reports the two victims from the office park were flown to the Shock Trauma treatment center in Baltimore, Maryland, about 80 kilometers away, where officials say they remain in critical condition.

No information was immediately released on any relationship between the suspect and the victims. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

