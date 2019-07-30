USA

2 Refugees in Arizona Charged with Supporting Islamic State

By Associated Press
July 30, 2019 12:45 AM
FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The FBI is grappling with a seemingly endless cycle of money laundering schemes that law enforcement officials say they’re…
In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - Two Somalia refugees living in Arizona were charged with providing support to a terror group after federal agents say they were planning to travel from Tucson to Egypt to join the Islamic State.

A criminal charge unsealed Monday alleged 21-year-old Ahmed Mahad Mohamed and 20-year-old Abdi Yemani Hussein had told an undercover FBI employee that they wanted to travel to the Middle East to carry out violence and "achieve martyrdom.''

Both Tucson residents, who had received government documents to travel to Egypt, were arrested Friday after they checked in for their flights and made their way through security at Tucson International Airport.

Mohamed is accused of expressing an interest in beheading people, while authorities say Hussein expressed a desire to kill people in the Middle East. 

Tom Hartzell, an attorney for Mohamed, didn't return a call seeking comment on his client's behalf.

Brad Roach, attorney for Hussein, said his client is asserting his innocence and ``looking forward to the legal process going forward.''

Authorities say Mohamed told an undercover FBI employee during social-media exchanges that he was "thirsty'' for the blood of disbelievers and that "the best wake up call is (for the) Islamic State to get victory or another 911.'' 

During an April meeting with the undercover FBI employee, Mohamed said "jihad is the only thing on his mind and that he wants to make the kuffar (disbelievers) in Egypt cry,'' according to the criminal complaint. 

During a meeting a month ago between Mohamed, Hussein and the undercover FBI employee, Hussein said he wanted to blow up the White House and that when he arrived in the Sinai peninsula of Egypt, ``he needs blood on his hands,'' according to the complaint.

Related Stories

The chief of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, purportedly appears for the first time in five years in a propaganda video in an undisclosed location, in this undated TV grab taken from video released April 29 by Al-Furqan media.
Middle East
UN Warns Islamic State Leader Plotting Comeback from Iraq
The new report, based on intelligence from UN member states, says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and other IS leaders are biding their time, aiming to launch a new round of global attacks
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
July 29, 2019
FILE- An Islamic State flag is seen in this photo illustration.
Africa
Islamic State Claims Aid Workers' Kidnap in Northeast Nigeria
International aid agency Action Against Hunger says a staff member and five others kidnapped in Nigeria last week had appeared in a video released on Wednesday evening and that they were 'apparently in a good condition of health'
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 25, 2019
Ruslan Maratovich Asainov attends a hearing before a judge in New York City after the Syrian Democratic Forces turned Asainov over to the U.S. military, July 19, 2019.
USA
Brooklyn Man Charged with Being Islamic State Emir
US officials say 42-year-old Ruslan Maratovich Asainov called IS the 'real deal' and was in charge of weapons training before he was captured
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
July 19, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press