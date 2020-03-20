USA

2 US Senators Reportedly Dumped Stocks After COVID Briefing

By VOA News
Updated March 20, 2020 08:40 AM
FILE - Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a re-election campaign rally in Marietta, Georgia, March 9, 2020.
FILE - Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a re-election campaign rally in Marietta, Georgia, March 9, 2020.

U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, is the second senator who allegedly dumped stocks after being briefed on the financial disaster COVID-19 was likely to rain down on the stock market.  

The U.S.-based news and opinion website The Daily Beast reports Loeffler, who sits on the Senate Health Committee, got rid of "seven figures" worth of stock in the days and weeks after a private, all-senators meeting” about the coronavirus.  

She posted on Twitter late Thursday: “I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.”
 
Loeffler’s husband, Jeffrey Craig Sprecher, is the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

FILE - Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, is seen during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. Burr, too, reportedly dumped stocks following a COVID briefing.

It is illegal for members of Congress, congressional staff and federal officials to use inside-information to their financial advantage.

The Daily Beast reports that Loeffler and her husband made 29 stock transactions following the Jan. 24 meeting. Only two of the transactions were sales. One investment was with a technology company that sells teleworking software.  

News of the financial moves of Loeffler came just hours after the news of similar financial moves made by Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, who attended the same January briefing.  
 

Related Stories

A man wearing a protective mask looks for the start of the queue at a grocery store in Taguig, metropolitan Manila, Philippines, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Philippines Becomes First Nation to Close its Financial Markets Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines Stock Exchange to remain closed until Thursday in effort to stem massive losses sparked by COVID-19 outbreak
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 09:59
A trader holds his hand to his head after trading was halted at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Fears Keep Asian Markets Down
Losses in US Dow index wipe out gains since day Trump became president
Default Author Profile
By Chris Hannas
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 15:46
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rate to Stabilize Markets
Announcing the move, the Federal Reserve said the 'outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 17:32
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 11, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Dow Ends 5.9% Lower, Enters Bear Market on Virus Fears
Less demand for travel because of the virus weighs on world oil prices as well
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:53
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

2 US Senators Reportedly Dumped Stocks After COVID Briefing

FILE - Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a re-election campaign rally in Marietta, Georgia, March 9, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Military Hospital Ships' Core Staff Report for COVID-19 Duty

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Taryn Armington and Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Darian Joseph prepare to cast off mooring
Coronavirus Outbreak

Union: Hundreds of Layoffs at Philadelphia Airport Amid Coronavirus

FILE - Baggage handler vehicles are seen near an American Eagle Embraer EMB 145 plane on the tarmac of Philadelphia International Airport, outside Philadephia, Pennsylvania, Jan. 8, 2020.
USA

Massachusetts Boosts Testing; 2nd Connecticut Resident Dies

A tent is set up outside Carney Hospital to test patients for the coronavirus Covid-19 in Dorchester, Massachusetts on March 18…
Coronavirus Outbreak

NY Governor Warns Misinformation, Fear More Dangerous than Virus 

Andrew Cuomo headshot, as New York Governor, graphic element on gray