USA

2 US Senators Warn Trump Against Nuclear Deal With Saudis   

By VOA News
September 18, 2019 06:18 PM
Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) leaves the Senate floor after delivering a 15 hour speech against Judge Neil Gorsuch, April 5, 2017.
FILE - Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, in Washington, April 5, 2017.

Two U.S. senators are warning the Trump administration against a nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia, fearing it could set off a nuclear arms race in the volatile Middle East.

"Sharing nuclear technology with Saudi Arabia, especially without adequate safeguards, will give Riyadh the tools it needs to turn the crown prince's nuclear weapons vision into reality," Democratic senators Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

FILE - Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat, speaks to reporters at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 21, 2019.

Both lawmakers are members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. They say making such a deal with the Saudis will "fail to promote U.S. leverage or influence."

"If the Trump administration turns a blind eye to the kingdom's behavior at home and abroad while concluding an agreement that could fast-track its potential pursuit of a nuclear weapon, Congress will reject any such agreement," the senators wrote.

They added that Saudi Arabia's "disregard for fundamental human rights and humanitarian standards" should not be rewarded.

The State Department and Department of Energy have not publicly responded to the letter.

Saudi Arabia has balked at the strict nonproliferation conditions, including U.N. inspections, that would come with nuclear cooperation with the United States.

The inspections are meant to ensure that the Saudis are not enriching uranium and reprocessing spent nuclear fuel that could allow them to build a bomb.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said his country would seek nuclear weapons if Iran developed a bomb.

Related Stories

FILE - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sits for an interview with Reuters in New York, New York, Apr. 24, 2019.
Middle East
Zarif Says Iran Not Seeking Nuclear Arms
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons, which its supreme leader had banned in an edict, adding on Twitter that U.S. policies were hurting the Iranian people and causing regional tensions."Ayatollah (Ali) @khamenei_ir long ago said we're not seeking nuclear weapons" by issuing a fatwa (edict) banning them," Zarif said in a tweet." (U.S.) Economic Terrorism is hurting the Iranian people and causing tension in the region."…
Foreign military attaches and journalists attend a briefing by the Russian Defense Ministry as the 9M729 land-based cruise missile, right, in Kubinka, Russia, Jan. 23, 2019. The Russian military rolled out its new missile and spelled out its specifi
USA
US to Announce Its Exit From Cold War Nuclear Arms Treaty
The Trump administration is poised to announce Friday that it is withdrawing from a treaty that has been a centerpiece of superpower arms control since the Cold War and whose demise some analysts worry could fuel a new arms race.An American withdrawal, which has been expected for months, would follow years of unresolved dispute over Russian compliance with the pact, known as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, treaty. It was the first arms control measure to ban an…
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Russian Defense Ministry official website Sept. 19, 2017, shows a Russian Iskander-K missile launched during a military exercise at a training ground at the Luzhsky Range, near St. Petersburg, Russia.
US Politics
Russia, US: No Progress in Talks Over 1987 Nuclear Arms Treaty
Russia and the United States said Tuesday there was no progress in talks over Washington's intention to withdraw from a 1987 nuclear arms treaty because it says Moscow is violating its terms."On the whole, we are forced to state that there is no progress. The U.S. position is frozen in its uncompromising and peremptory demands," state news agency Tass quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying after talks with U.S. Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson in…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 01/15/2019 - 14:20
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019