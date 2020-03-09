USA

2 US Service Members Killed in Iraq

By VOA News
March 09, 2020 11:53 AM
Two American soldiers were killed by “enemy forces” in Iraq Monday, a statement by the military said.

The service members were killed “while advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq,” said a statement by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF- OIR) —  the headquarters responsible for overseeing U.S. and coalition efforts against Islamic State.

The military has not yet released the names of the victims pending notification of next of kin.

The United States maintains more than 5,000 troops in Iraq to train and support Iraqi forces in the fight against Islamic State.

 

