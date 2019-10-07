USA

20,000 US Troops to Go to Europe for 2020 Training Exercise

By Associated Press
October 7, 2019 11:18 AM
Paratroopers prepare for deployment onboard a US aircraft during the Swift Response 2017 international military exercise at…
FILE - Paratroopers prepare for deployment onboard a US aircraft during the Swift Response 2017 international military exercise at Papa Airbase near Papa, 146 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, July 18, 2017.

BERLIN - The U.S. military says it's preparing a massive exercise early next year in Europe involving 20,000 soldiers from the U.S., the largest deployment across the Atlantic in more than 25 years for training.
 
U.S. European Command said Monday the "Defender Europe 20" exercise from April to May 2020 will support NATO objectives "to build readiness within the alliance and deter potential adversaries." Eighteen countries are expected to take part in exercises across 10 countries, including Germany, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Georgia.
 
It will also involve 9,000 more Americans already stationed in Europe and 8,000 European troops.
 
The military says the exercise "confirms that the U.S. commitment to NATO and the defense of Europe remains ironclad."

 President Donald Trump has worried many NATO members with comments that the trans-Atlantic alliance is "obsolete."

 

 

Related Stories

New chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during his welcome ceremony, Sept. 30, 2019, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.
USA
New Top US Military Officer Takes Helm Amid Iran Tensions, Afghan Violence
Army Gen. Mark Milley said the United States will remain the world's 'premier fighting force,' after he was formally sworn in as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 13:57
People watch a TV that shows a file picture of a North Korean missile for a news report on North Korea firing short-range ballistic missiles, in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
US Official: No Change to South Korea-US Military Exercise
North Korea objects to the exercises and claims they break a promise Trump made — without mention its missile tests
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 20:42
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl