2021 California Rose Parade Canceled Due to Coronavirus

By VOA News
July 15, 2020 06:13 PM
FILE - The Pasadena City College marching band performs at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 1, 2020.

The Rose Parade will not be held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Wednesday after weeks of deliberation and discussion with public health officials. 

It is the first time the Southern California event has been canceled since the U.S. was in the throes of World War Two, between 1942-1945. 

Initial hopes of hosting a socially distanced celebration of the new year were dashed as coronavirus infections spiked across the country. The resurgence in cases has been prominent in California, prompting the state to reimpose a partial lockdown. 

Tournament of Roses Chief Executive David Eads said that a public health evaluation conducted in partnership with public health officials at the USC Keck School of Medicine indicated that the parade posed a high risk of transmission and infection. 

Furthermore, the current crisis has pushed back production and rehearsal schedules for the parade's trademark floats and student marching bands. 

"For 132 years, the Tournament of Roses has been able to bring the hope and joy of the new year to people around the world," Eads said. "We're really disappointed that we're not going to be able to do that again this year, but the health and well-being of all our participants and guests is our top priority."

Eads emphasized that the organization would host a socially distanced and responsible celebration of the new year. Plans will be announced in coming weeks. 

The Rose Bowl football game on Jan. 1 will continue as planned with appropriate safety precautions, he added, while decisions have not yet been made about other events, such as the Tournament of Roses Royal Court. 
 

By
VOA News

