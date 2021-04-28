USA

3 Accused in Failed Kidnapping of Governor Charged With Conspiracy

By VOA News
April 28, 2021 05:32 PM
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state’s Electoral College at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. December…
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state’s Electoral College at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, Dec. 14, 2020.

Three men who face accusations in a failed plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are now charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

The three are accused of planning to use devices to blow up a bridge near the governor's home, hoping to impede law enforcement after the planned kidnapping, according to a news release announcing the grand jury indictment.

"According to court documents, Adam Fox, 40, of Wyoming, Michigan; Barry Croft, Jr., 45, of Bear, Delaware; and Daniel Joseph Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, Michigan, are charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property," the Department of Justice statement released Wednesday said.

Fox, Croft, and Harris — along with defendants Kaleb Franks and Brandon Caserta — already face life in prison if convicted in the kidnapping conspiracy, the release said, adding that "Fox, Croft, and Harris each face up to life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction."

Fourteen have been charged in the kidnapping plot. They were apparently enraged about the Democratic politician's lockdown measures because of the coronavirus pandemic. The orders were some of the strictest in the country.

One defendant, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty of conspiracy in the plan in January and is reportedly cooperating in the investigation. He apparently texted details of the plot to a government informant, leading to the breakup of the plan.

