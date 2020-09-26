USA

3 Arrests, Little Violence at Far-Right Group’s Portland Rally

By VOA News
September 26, 2020 09:50 PM
Members of the Proud Boys cheer on stage as they and other right-wing demonstrators rally, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in…
Members of the Proud Boys cheer on stage as they and other right-wing demonstrators rally, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

Three people were arrested Saturday at a right-wing rally in Portland, Oregon, the city’s police said, adding that they also were investigating one assault.

The rally attracted several hundred people, far short of the crowd of 10,000 that organizers had expected. The rally began at noon and was mostly over by 3 p.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed an interstate briefly.

"The purpose of this closure was to clear some people out of the area who wanted to leave and to keep competing groups separate," Chris Liedle, a spokesperson with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, said in updates posted on Twitter.

The three arrests included a man suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and a woman with an outstanding arrest warrant, Liedle said.

The rally, in support of President Donald Trump and his campaign for reelection, was organized by the Proud Boys, a self-described “Western chauvinist” group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group.

The group described the rally as a free-speech event to support Trump and the police and to restore law and order. Trump's campaign has featured criticism of sometimes-violent protests over a series of incidents involving police treatment of Black people, including this week's decision not to charge white police officers in Kentucky who fatally shot a Black woman, Breonna Taylor.

“We the PEOPLE are tired of incompetent city leadership who neuters police and allows violent gangs or rioting felons to run the streets, burn buildings … and assault people with impunity,” the group wrote in an application to the city for a permit to hold the rally. City officials denied the permit, citing coronavirus concerns.

The White House has not commented on the rally in Portland, where nightly protests against racism and police brutality — now nearing a fifth month — have taken place in the wake of several recent police incidents. Trump has labeled the city, however, as an “anarchist jurisdiction” where leaders are incompetent, and lawlessness is unchecked.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Friday and activated state troopers to assist Portland police and said about 50 crowd-control officers would be deputized as federal marshals in response to that rally and another rally planned by left-wing demonstrators at the same time.

A Trump supporter was shot and killed in Portland last month after some vehicles in a pro-Trump caravan encountered left-wing activists. Law enforcement officers killed the suspect, a self-described anti-fascist, the following week as they tried to arrest him in Washington state. 

Related Stories

Police officers aim their weapons towards protesters demonstrating in Portland
USA
Portland Protests Over Breonna Taylor Decision
Protesters damage police building in unrest following grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 09:42 AM
Smoke from wildfires is seen in the air as lights from T-Mobile Park, left, are reflected in a window of CenturyLink Field,…
USA
Wildfire Smoke Brings Worst Air Quality to Portland, Seattle
Public health officials warn residents to keep indoors with the windows shut, to set air conditioners to run on recirculated air and to use air purifiers if possible
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 07:30 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters confront each other at the Oregon state Capitol in Salem…
Race in America
Trump Supporters Meet for Vehicle Rally Outside Portland
The rally's organizers said vehicles waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police would drive to the state capital, Salem, and members of the right-wing groups the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer would be in attendance
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 07:16 PM
A protester is helped by another to retreat after clashing with the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon
USA
Portland Protesters Light Fire Near Police Precinct
Officials warned demonstrators against entering the precinct property, saying they would be trespassing and subject to arrest
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 01:08 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Race in America

Breonna Taylor Protesters March Anew: ‘No Justice, No Peace’

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 26: People march for the third day since the release of the grand jury report on the death of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Colleges Struggle to Salvage Semester Amid Outbreaks

College students wear masks our of concern for the coronavirus on the Boston College campus, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in…
USA

Noteworthy Legal Opinions from Trump's Supreme Court Pick Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Donald Trump announced her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose…
US Politics

Trump's Health Care Executive Order Short on Details, Experts Say

President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Charlotte to deliver remarks on health care, Thursday,…
USA

Trump Nominates Barrett for Supreme Court Post

U.S President Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy…