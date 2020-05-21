USA

3 Injured, 1 Critically, in Shooting at Arizona Mall  

By VOA News
May 21, 2020 11:45 AM
Map of Glendale, Arizona, with an inset of the Westgate Entertainment District
Glendale, Arizona

Arizona police say three people have been injured, one of them critically, in a shooting near a popular shopping center and entertainment district in the northwestern Phoenix suburb of Glendale. 

Glendale police spokeswoman Tiffany Ngalula told reporters police arrived at the Westgate complex after the last shots were fired Wednesday evening and found the suspect a short time later. He was taken into custody safely. 

Ngalula said the most seriously injured person was taken to a hospital, while the other two victims had injuries described as non-life threatening. 

Arizona State Senator Martin Quezada said he witnessed the shooting. From his Twitter account, Quezada said he saw the suspect “shoot up” the shopping mall with an assault weapon and saw two victims “with my own eyes.” Police did not confirm what type of weapon the suspect was carrying. No motive for the shooting was known. 

The office of Governor Doug Ducey said it was in contact with Glendale officials and monitoring the incident. 

The Westgate shopping center is part of a complex that includes arenas for the Arizona Cardinals football and Arizona Coyotes ice hockey teams. 

The complex was humming with activity after many of its stores and restaurants were closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

 

 

 

