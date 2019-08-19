USA

34% of Economists in Survey Expect a US Recession in 2021

By Associated Press
August 19, 2019 08:37 AM
A shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh, Feb. 22, 2018.
A shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh, Feb. 22, 2018.

WASHINGTON - A number of U.S. business economists appear sufficiently concerned about the risks of some of President Donald Trump's economic policies that they expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021.

Thirty-four percent of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics, in a report being released Monday, said they believe a slowing economy will tip into recession in 2021. That's up from 25% in a survey taken in February. Only 2% of those polled expect a recession to begin this year, while 38% predict that it will occur in 2020.
 

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Aug. 18, 2019.

Trump, however, has dismissed concerns about a recession, offering an optimistic outlook for the economy after last week's steep drop in the financial markets and saying on Sunday, "I don't think we're having a recession." A strong economy is key to the Republican president's 2020 reelection prospects.
 
The economists have previously expressed concern that Trump's tariffs and higher budget deficits could eventually dampen the economy.
 
The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on goods from many key U.S. trading partners, from China and Europe to Mexico and Canada. Officials maintain that the tariffs, which are taxes on imports, will help the administration gain more favorable terms of trade. But U.S. trading partners have simply retaliated with tariffs of their own.
 

FILE - China Shipping Company containers are stacked at the Virginia International's terminal in Portsmouth, Va., May 10, 2019.

Trade between the U.S. and China, the two biggest global economies, has plunged. Trump decided last Wednesday to postpone until Dec. 15 tariffs on about 60% of an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports, granting a reprieve from a planned move that would have extended duties to nearly everything the U.S. buys from China.
 
The financial markets last week signaled the possibility of a U.S. recession, adding to concerns over the ongoing trade tensions and word from Britain and Germany that their economies are shrinking.
 
The economists surveyed by the NABE were skeptical about prospects for success of the latest round of U.S.-China trade negotiations. Only 5% predicted that a comprehensive trade deal would result, 64% suggested a superficial agreement was possible and nearly 25% expected nothing to be agreed upon by the two countries.
 
The 226 respondents, who work mainly for corporations and trade associations, were surveyed between July 14 and Aug. 1. That was before the White House announced 10% tariffs on the additional $300 billion of Chinese imports, the Chinese currency dipped below the seven-yuan-to-$1 level for the first time in 11 years and the Trump administration formally labeled China a currency manipulator.
 
As a whole, the business economists' recent responses have represented a rebuke of the Trump administration's overall approach to the economy.  
 
Still, for now, most economic signs appear solid. Employers are adding jobs at a steady pace, the unemployment rate remains near a 50-year low and consumers are optimistic. U.S. retail sales figures out last Thursday showed that they jumped in July by the most in four months.
 
The survey showed a steep decline in the percentage of economists who found the $1.5 trillion in tax cuts over the next decade ``too stimulative'' and likely to produce higher budget deficits that should be reduced, to 51% currently from 71% in August 2018.

 

 

   

Related Stories

Trump Administration Shrugs Off Economists' Warning of Possible Recession
00:02:30
Economy & Business
Trump Administration Shrugs Off Economists' Warning of Possible Recession
Global stock markets have responded erratically to President Trump’s threats of new tariffs on Chinese goods
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media after finishing interviews on the North Lawn of the White House, Aug. 16, 2018, in Washington.
Economy & Business
Trump Economic Adviser Dismisses Fears of Looming Recession
President Donald Trump's top economic adviser is playing down fears of a looming recession after last week's sharp drop in the financial markets
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 18, 2019
Specialist Mario Picone works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 800 points after the bond market flashed a warning sign about a possible recession for the first time since…
Economy & Business
Recession Fears Prompt Many to Rethink Global Economic Integration 
Downturn now could lead to major realignment of global trade 
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
August 16, 2019
A television monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange headlines a rate decision of the Federal Reserve, in New York, July 31, 2019.
Economy & Business
Arcane Piece of Data Used to Predict Next US Recession
Experts look at whether a yield curve inversion of interest rates on government bonds is occurring
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
August 15, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019