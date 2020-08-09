USA

5.1-Magnitude Quake Hits North Carolina; No Damage Reported 

By Associated Press
August 09, 2020 10:44 AM
Earthquake locator map in Sparta, North Carolina, Aug. 9, 2020. (Credit: USGS)
Earthquake locator map in Sparta, North Carolina, Aug. 9, 2020. (Credit: USGS)

SPARTA, N.C. - Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake's epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. The USGS said the population in the affected region resides in structures "that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist."

The quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee. 

 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

5.1-Magnitude Quake Hits North Carolina; No Damage Reported 

Earthquake locator map in Sparta, North Carolina, Aug. 9, 2020. (Credit: USGS)
Race in America

Riot Declared as Fire Burns in Portland Police Union Offices

Portland police search for protesters in the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing a crowd of about 200 people from in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 8, 2020.
USA

US Health and Human Services Secretary Visits Taiwan

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, center, arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 9, 2020.
South & Central Asia

Afghanistan to Release 400 Taliban Prisoners Ahead of Peace Talks 

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center left, wears a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, on the…
East Asia Pacific

Nagasaki Marks 75th Anniversary of US Atomic Bombing

People stand in front of the cenotaph and the Peace statue after the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the atomic…