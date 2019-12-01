USA

9 Killed, 3 Hurt in South Dakota Plane Crash

By Associated Press
December 01, 2019 12:32 AM
FILE - A pilot walks by a Pilatus PC-12 at Centennial Airport in the south Denver area, May 15, 2015. A Pilatus PC-12 crashed in South Dakota Saturday, killing nine of the 12 people on board. The NTSB is investigating.
FILE - A pilot walks by a Pilatus PC-12 at Centennial Airport in the south Denver area, May 15, 2015. A Pilatus PC-12 crashed in South Dakota Saturday, killing nine of the 12 people on board. The NTSB is investigating.

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. - Authorities say nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board told The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson says nine people were killed and three were injured. The single-engine plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash.

Knudson says weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, but no cause has yet been determined. He says inclement weather is making travel to the site difficult.

No further information was immediately available.
 

