USA

9 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Ohio Shooting

By VOA News
August 4, 2019 04:32 AM
Evidence markers rest on the street at the scene of a mass shooting, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.
Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

Updated Aug. 4, 9:20 a.m.

Police in Dayton, in the midwestern U.S. state of Ohio, say a gunman has killed nine people and wounded dozens of others.

Dayton police said Sunday on its Twitter account: "We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly."

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

Police say the gunman, whose identity has not been released, is dead. The Associated Press quoted Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley saying he had been wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines for his weapon.

Map of shooting scene in Dayton, Ohio

Police say the FBI is assisting in the case.

The shooting in the Oregon entertainment district of the city came just hours after another mass shooting Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 20 people were killed and 26 were wounded. Last Sunday a gunman shot and killed three people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

 

Related Stories

Shoppers exit with their hands up after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso
USA
20 Killed, 26 Hurt in El Paso Shooting; Suspect in Custody
Police say they are investigating shooting as hate crime and that 21-year-old man was taken into custody after shooting at busy shopping area in Texas border town
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 03, 2019
Mourners take part in a vigil at El Paso High School after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3, 2019.
USA
Texas Walmart Shooting Investigated as Hate Crime
El Paso police have an online posting reportedly written by the 21-year-old white male suspect now in custody
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 04, 2019
FILE - John T. Earnest appears for his arraignment, April 30, 2019, in San Diego. Earnest faces charges of murder and attempted murder in the April 27 assault on the Chabad of Poway synagogue.
USA
California Synagogue Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Hate Crimes
The man suspected of killing a woman in a shooting at a Southern California synagogue pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges Tuesday.John T. Earnest spoke twice during the brief hearing — to acknowledge his name and to say he agreed with his court-appointed attorney's decision against seeking bail.Earnest, 19, is charged with bursting into the Chabad of Poway synagogue on April 27 and opening fire with an assault rifle, killing one and injuring three.&nbsp…
A photograph hangs from one of the 58 white crosses set up for the victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 5, 2017.
USA
Some of the Deadliest Recent US Mass Shootings
A gunman opened fire Saturday at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, killing and injuring multiple people
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 03, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News