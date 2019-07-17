USA

ACLU Asks Judge to Block Trump Asylum Rule as Case Is Heard

By Associated Press
July 17, 2019 10:21 AM
US Customs and Border Patrol officials wait to hand asylum-seekers over to Mexican officials as they are returned under the so-called Remain in Mexico program, on the international bridge between Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, July 10, 2019.
US Customs and Border Patrol officials wait to hand asylum-seekers over to Mexican officials as they are returned under the so-called Remain in Mexico program, on the international bridge between Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, July 10, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Civil liberties groups are asking a federal judge for a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration's effort to effectively end asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.
 
The American Civil Liberties Union and others filed the request Wednesday, seeking a Thursday hearing in San Francisco. The groups sued Tuesday and want the judge to block the policy while the case is heard.
 
The Trump administration rules went into effect Tuesday and prevent most migrants from seeking protection as refugees if they have passed through another country first. It targets tens of thousands of Central Americans who cross into the U.S. through Mexico. But it also affects people from Africa, Asia, and South America who come to the southern border.
 
Immigrant advocates say the plan illegally circumvents the asylum process Congress established.

