ACLU: US Federal Officers’ Actions at Protests ‘Flat-Out Unconstitutional’

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Oregon on Friday called actions of federal officers against protesters in the northwestern city of Portland “flat-out unconstitutional.”

“What is happening now in Portland should concern everyone in the United States,” said Jann Carson, interim executive director of ACLU Oregon. “Usually when we see people in unmarked cars forcibly grab someone off the street, we call it kidnapping.”

Crowds protesting police brutality demonstrated Thursday for the 50th consecutive night since late May, gathering just hours after Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, who was in the city meeting with federal law enforcement officials, issued a statement calling the protesters “violent anarchists.”

These valiant men and women have defended our institutions of justice against violent anarchists for 48 straight days. We will prevail. pic.twitter.com/Qo9XoCyH2N — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 17, 2020

One of two large groups marched near the municipal police bureau's Southeast Precinct, where officers say they heard the chanting crowd threaten to burn the facility, while another large group gathered outside the federal courthouse and county jail in the city center.

We have heard chants stating the crowd around Southeast Precinct wants to enter the property and burn down the precinct. You are subject to arrest and use of force including crowd control munitions if you enter the property. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 17, 2020

Local KATU news reported that police officers "disengaged with the crowd after making arrests," although some protesters continued blocking nearby streets before dispersing.

Meanwhile, dozens of armed federal officers in camouflage uniforms arrived in the city center, firing impact munitions, tear gas and smoke to move the crowd past the federal courthouse. Federal agents then reportedly took people into custody.

Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli speaking on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Friday, said federal agents had used unmarked vehicles to pick up people in Portland. But he said it was done to keep officers safe and away from crowds and to move detainees to a "safe location for questioning."

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Andrew Jankowski, a freelance journalist, was booked and later released from the Multnomah County Detention Center early Friday.

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Oregon on Friday sued the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Marshals Service to block federal law enforcement from dispersing, arresting, threatening to arrest, or using physical force against journalists or legal observers.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of legal observers and local journalists and adds the federal agencies to an existing lawsuit the ACLU of Oregon filed last month against local law enforcement.

Jankowski’s arrest came a day after U.S. District Judge Michael Simon extended to October 30 an injunction blocking such action by law enforcement.

Oregon officials have voiced strong opposition to President Donald Trump’s deployment of Department of Homeland Security officers to Portland.

This political theater from President Trump has nothing to do with public safety. The President is failing to lead this nation. Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government. https://t.co/PdlZkmW0mQ — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 16, 2020

Governor Kate Brown stated Thursday that Trump was looking for a confrontation in hopes of winning political points with his base.

Brown revealed she had told Wolf to remove all federal officers from Portland’s streets, saying that Wolf was “putting both Oregonians and local law enforcement officers in harm’s way.”

In response to Wolf’s and the DHS leadership’s visit on Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler stated: “We’re aware that they’re here. We wish they weren’t.”

Wheeler also responded to news about the White House press secretary reportedly telling Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, to request federal help to secure the city.

“This is clearly a coordinated strategy from the White House,” Wheeler stated Thursday. “It is irresponsible, and it is escalating an already tense situation. Remove your heightened troop presence now.”

According to the ACLU statement, federal officers shot a protester in the head Sunday with a rubber bullet, fracturing the person’s face and skull.

The rights group also condemned recent accounts of camouflaged federal agents driving around in unmarked minivans and grabbing people off the streets – seemingly at random – nowhere near the federal facilities that they were sent to protect.