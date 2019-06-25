Acting Head of US Immigration Agency to Resign July 5

WASHINGTON - The acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, John Sanders, is resigning and will leave his post on July 5, the agency said on Tuesday.

Sanders's departure coincides with an outcry over the treatment of detained migrant children.

Attorneys said 250 children had been held for weeks in dirty conditions at an overcrowded Texas border patrol station without adequate food and water. The children have since been relocated to children's shelters.

John Sanders has led the agency since April. Before taking over CBP, he was the agency's chief operating officer and had also been the Transportation Security Administration's chief technology officer.

U.S. President Donald Trump reshuffled the immigration agencies in April. Immigration has been a priority for the president, but he has proven unable to push most of his goals

through Congress.