USA

Activists Give Major Chocolate Companies Poor Marks for Human Rights

By VOA News
October 10, 2019 11:01 PM
FILE - In this June 30, 2005 file photo, children living in a cocoa producing village walk back from the fields carrying wood…
FILE - Children living in a cocoa producing village walk back from the fields carrying wood and food stuff on their heads on the outskirts of the town of Oume, Ivory Coast, June 30, 2005.

A U.S.-based green economy group says some of the world’s most popular chocolate companies are not so sweet when it comes to human rights and sustainability.

Green America gives Godiva chocolate an F in efforts to reduce child labor and deforestation in cocoa production and supply chains.

Ferroro and Mondelez were both rated D while giant manufacturers Lindt and Hershey were given C. Mars and Nestle were rated C+.

Top-rated candymakers, including Endangered Species, Equal Exchange, and Tony’s Chocolonely all earned an A.

“Children should be able to enjoy candies that aren’t made by child laborers and these child laborers should be enjoying their childhoods rather than being forced to work in dangerous conditions,” Green America’s Charlotte Tate said.

“The aim of Green America’s scorecard is to help consumers feel confident about choosing chocolates that are ethically sourced with high-quality ingredients.”

Activists estimate that 1.6 million children of poor families work in Ghana and Ivory Coast harvesting cocoa beans for chocolate production. Most cocoa farming families earn about $2 a day.

The activists also say unsustainable cocoa farming has decimated rainforests.

Low-rated Godiva was the only company to respond to the report so far, saying it “ensures ethical sourcing through agreements with our suppliers to comply with our Godiva code of conduct which explicitly prohibits the use of forced child labor.”
 

Related Stories

FILE - Farmers break cocoa pods in Ghana's eastern cocoa town of Akim Akooko, Sept. 6, 2012.
Africa
A Sweet Deal? Study Shows Higher Cocoa Prices Could End Child Labor in Ghana
Ghana is the world's second largest cocoa grower, with more than 700,000 children producing the crop
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Sat, 06/08/2019 - 17:06
India’s Tourist and Shopping Hub Jaipur Cracks Down on Child Labor video player.
Embed
Thumbnail
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 05:13
Sue Jepsen
Media Duration
00:03:16
Summary

In India’s tourist city of Jaipur, state authorities and civil society groups have launched a major campaign to end the use of child labor as growing numbers of young boys are trafficked into the city from poorer states. They are put to work to make handcrafted products that have made the city a magnet for shoppers from all over the country.  Anjana Pasricha has a report.

00:03:16
South & Central Asia
Jaipur, India’s Tourist and Shopping Hub, Cracks Down on Child Labor
Young boys trafficked from poorer states are employed in Handicraft Industry
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 08:28
A young boy stacks bricks in Cambodia's Kandal province, July 23, 2019. (Courtesy - Sou Chhlonh)
East Asia Pacific
Cambodia Launches Campaign to End Child Labor in Brick Industry
Effort to end child labor in the country by 2020 has officially begun, but observers remain skeptical as to whether the goal is attainable
Default Author Profile
By Leonie Kijewski
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 12:01
Indian children work at a brick factory on the outskirts of Jammu, India, May 1, 2018.
Africa
UN: 1 in 10 Children Globally Is Victim of Child Labor
Children as young as five are among the 152 million being exploited, according to the International Labor Organization
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schelin
Thu, 06/13/2019 - 08:47
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl