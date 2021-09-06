USA

Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' Dead at 54

By Associated Press
September 06, 2021 07:36 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on Day 4 of the Toronto…
FILE - Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on Day Four of the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Sept. 9, 2018.

NEW YORK - Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on The Wire created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, has died.

Williams was found dead Monday afternoon in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54.

His death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said.

Little, a "stick-up boy" based on real figures from Baltimore, was probably the most beloved character among the devoted fans of The Wire, the HBO show that ran from 2002 to 2008 and is rewatched constantly in streaming.

The Brooklyn-born Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for more than two decades, including roles on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country, and in the films 12 Years a Slave and Assassin's Creed.

As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known for taking advantage of a reputation for brutality that wasn't always real.

A cigarette in his mouth, he would whistle The Farmer in the Dell to ominously announce his arrival.

And he spoke many of the show's most memorable lines, including, "a man gotta have a code" and "all in the game yo, all in the game."

The character also broke TV ground as an openly gay man whose sexuality wasn't central to his role.

Williams appeared in all five seasons of The Wire from 2002 to 2008, his character growing in prominence with each season.

Related Stories

FILE - In this May 22, 2014, file photo, famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey poses in his office in Yarmouth, Maine. Bailey,…
USA
Celebrity Attorney F. Lee Bailey Dies at 87 
In career of four decades plus, Bailey was seen as arrogant, egocentric, but was also acknowledged as brilliant, tireless in defense of his clients
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 05:51 PM
FILE - Larry King waves as he arrives at the funeral of entertainer and producer Merv Griffin at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., August 17, 2007.
Arts & Culture
US Television Host Larry King Dies Aged 87: CNN
King interviewed presidents, movie stars and ordinary Joes during a half-century in broadcasting
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 09:08 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' Dead at 54

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on Day 4 of the Toronto…
USA

Biden Grants Federal Disaster Aid for Flooded Parts of New York, New Jersey

Cars and trucks are stranded by high water, Sept. 2, 2021, on the Major Deegan Expressway in Bronx borough of New York as high water left behind by Hurricane Ida still stands on the highway hours later.
USA

US Justice Department Promises Protection for Texas Abortion Seekers, Clinics

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U…
USA

South Lake Tahoe Residents Can Return as Fire Threat Eases

Two firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department carry water hoses while holding a fire line to keep the Caldor Fire from…
USA

Afghan Evacuees Face Complex Immigration Road in US

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, Army Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez gives a high-five to a girl evacuated from Kabul…