Aftershocks Continue in California Desert

By Associated Press
July 10, 2019 07:02 PM
Ron Mikulaco, right, and his nephew, Brad Fernandez, examine a crack caused by an earthquake on State Route 178, July 6, 2019, outside of Ridgecrest, Calif.
TRONA, CALIFORNIA - Aftershocks of last week's big earthquakes are still rumbling beneath the California desert, but seismologists say the probability of large quakes continues to decline.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the chance of a quake larger than Friday's 7.1 temblor is less than 1% and the chance of a magnitude 6 or higher is down to 6%.  

Residents of the little community of Trona gathered at a town hall Wednesday to hear officials give updates on the recovery.

KCBS-TV reports the most common concern expressed by residents is the lack of running water.

Truckloads of drinking water have been delivered. But there's no water for household uses, including supplying swamp coolers, a necessity in the triple-digit desert heat.

