USA

Alex Trebek, Long-Running 'Jeopardy!' Host, Dies at 80

By Associated Press
November 08, 2020 03:17 PM
FILE - Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, May 5, 2019. The "Jeopardy!” host died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.
FILE - Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, May 5, 2019. The "Jeopardy!” host died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.

LOS ANGELES - "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He was 80.  

Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, "Jeopardy!" studio Sony said in a statement.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years.

He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly.

He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

The Canadian-born Trebek was more than qualified for the job, having started his game show career on "Reach for the Top" in his native country.  

Moving to the U.S. in 1973, he appeared on "The Wizard of Odds," "Classic Concentration," "To Tell the Truth," "High Rollers," "The $128,000 Question" and "Double Dare."

 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Alex Trebek, Long-Running 'Jeopardy!' Host, Dies at 80

FILE - Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, May 5, 2019. The "Jeopardy!” host died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.
Europe

Greece Welcomes Biden Election Win as Hope for Stability

FILE - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden answers a question during the Concordia Europe Summit in Athens, Greece, June 7, 2017.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Moves Quickly on US Government Transition 

FILE - President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
USA

Most Middle East Governments Congratulate Biden on US Election Results  

A newspaper with a front picture of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is seen at a newsstand in Tehran, Iran November 8, 2020…
South & Central Asia

Indians in Kamala Harris’s Ancestral Village Rejoice in Her Projected Win  

Women gather to celebrate the victory of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Painganadu near the village of…