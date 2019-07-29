The 'Filthy Rich' in Each US State

America is home to millions of millionaires.

Out of a population of 323 million people, almost 12 million U.S. residents are worth at least $1 million each. That’s about 3.65% of the nation’s population. Additionally, there are 607 billionaires in the United States.

Forbes put together a list of the richest person in each U.S. state, who together have a combined net worth of $875 billion.

Ten people made their money in finance and investments. Fashion and retail is No. 2 with eight members, followed by food and beverage with five members.

But big tech is the source of the biggest fortunes. The four billionaires on the list are worth $251 billion, which accounts for more than one-fourth of the total combined wealth on the Top 50 list.

Jeff Bezos, the richest person in Washington state, is also the richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of about $157 billion.

The wealthiest family in the U.S. is the Waltons. Siblings Jim and Alice Walton, children of Walmart founder Sam Walton, are the richest people in the states where they live.

More than half of the richest people on the list — 60% — made their own fortunes, while 21% inherited the money. Nineteen percent got rich by expanding an existing business that was given to them.