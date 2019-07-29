All About America

The 'Filthy Rich' in Each US State

By Dora Mekouar
July 29, 2019 12:05 PM

America is home to millions of millionaires.

Out of a population of 323 million people, almost 12 million U.S. residents are worth at least $1 million each. That’s about 3.65% of the nation’s population. Additionally, there are 607 billionaires in the United States.

Forbes put together a list of the richest person in each U.S. state, who together have a combined net worth of $875 billion.

Ten people made their money in finance and investments. Fashion and retail is No. 2 with eight members, followed by food and beverage with five members.

But big tech is the source of the biggest fortunes. The four billionaires on the list are worth $251 billion, which accounts for more than one-fourth of the total combined wealth on the Top 50 list.

Top 10 States with the Richest Individuals

Jeff Bezos, the richest person in Washington state, is also the richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of about $157 billion.

The wealthiest family in the U.S. is the Waltons. Siblings Jim and Alice Walton, children of Walmart founder Sam Walton, are the richest people in the states where they live.

More than half of the richest people on the list — 60% — made their own fortunes, while 21% inherited the money. Nineteen percent got rich by expanding an existing business that was given to them.

 

Map of Richest Person in Each US State by howmuch.com

Related Stories

resident George W. Bush, center, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, and former presidents, from left, George H.W. Bush, le
All About America
Here Are the 10 Richest US Presidents of All Time
Many American leaders have been white men born into wealth
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
July 08, 2019
HowMuch.net produced this map based on economics Professor Mark J. Perry's analysis comparing the GDP's of US states to entire countries..
All About America
How US States Are Richer Than Some Foreign Nations
The United States is an economic powerhouse.As the largest economy in the world, the U.S. produced $20.5 trillion worth of goods and services — known as its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — in 2018. That's impressive when you consider that the total GDP for the entire world was about $80 trillion in 2017.In fact, every U.S. state has a GDP that makes it as powerful, economically, as a foreign nation.California is the state with the highest GDP in the…
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
March 22, 2019
FILE - A Walmart employee, left, is coached by a trainer to use an inventory app at a Walmart store in North Bergen, New Jersey, Nov. 9, 2017.
All About America
What Americans Really Earn After Taxes
Taxes take a big chunk out of American paychecks, but the government's cut is higher in some states than in others. Most, but not all, of Americans pay both state and federal taxes to help each governing entity cover its expenses. States tend to spend most of their money on education and healthcare. States without income taxes usually find…
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
March 08, 2019
Egg and pancake breakfast
All About America
The History of American Breakfast
How cereal, coffee, eggs and pancakes came to be morning food staples
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
July 18, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Dora Mekouar