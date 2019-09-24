All About America

Having Too Many Choices Is Stressing Americans Out

By Dora Mekouar
September 24, 2019 06:57 PM

America is the land of plenty and it’s stressing some people out.

“We believe that whatever we choose is kind of a reflection of who we are,” says Thomas Saltsman, senior lab director of the Social Psychophysiology Laboratory at the University at Buffalo.

“Freedom and choice are so important to us and we think of our choices as really being able to communicate information about ourselves and we very much prioritize that in any kind of Western civilization.”

Americans tend to feel so defined by their choices that having an abundance of options can make the weight of each decision, no matter how insignificant, feel more burdensome.

“If I make a poor choice and I only have two or three options, it's very easy for me to blame the lack of options,” Saltsman says. “When we're given so many options and we still feel like we didn't pick something that's good, that kind of feels like it's a direct reflection of us.”

Choosing what to watch can be a stressful decision because there are an increasing number of options.

People can essentially be divided into two categories when it comes to making choices, according to previous research. There are the “maximizers” who strive to pick the best possible option every time, no matter how minor or important the decision. The “satisficers” are much more likely to make snap decisions because they’re just trying to find something that's good enough.

Maximizers tend to regret their decisions more in the long run, but that doesn’t mean the satisficers are less anxious about making choices. Saltsman’s research suggests satisficers’ stress responses show they have a more negative physical reaction — their body reacts as if it’s being threatened — when they have to make a decision.

“One possibility that we've been thinking about is that satisficers kind of give up on decisions because essentially they don't feel as though they have the ability to make the best decisions,” he says.

Will which sneaker you choose define who you are?

Choice overload can paralyze people into avoiding decision-making. Saltsman thinks the abundance of options might be the cause of day-to-day malaise in modern American society. So how to cope in a world full of choices — from what to watch on TV, to what cereal to eat, and which sneaker to buy?

“Somehow decreasing the weight of these of these choices,” says Saltsman, “and realizing that many of the decisions that we made when we feel this sort of decision paralysis, whether it's scanning through Netflix or whether it's trying to figure out what to order on a menu, these things are not going to define us. In most cases, they're not going to, you know, change our life dramatically.”

Related Stories

FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a government report released Wednesday, May 15, 2019, U.S. birth rates reached record lows for women in their teens and 20s, leading to the fewest babies in 32 years.
All About America
US Kid Population Shrinking Faster than Expected
Last year, America's birth rate dropped to its lowest number in 32 years
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 13:56
In this July 3, 2017 file photo, a man and woman walk under trees down a path at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco.
All About America
Why the ‘Yuppie Elderly’ Aren’t Moving as Much
Here’s where Baby Boomers are heading when they do relocate
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 14:08
People watch as U.S. President Barack Obama, Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Joseph Dunford take part in a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, Sept. 11, 2016.
All About America
How Major Traumas Like 9/11 Impact Nation's Psyche
Large-scale events can have ramifications beyond directly affected communities
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 06:37
Family portrait by Flickr user Rob Briscoe via Creative Commons license
All About America
American Values Shifting in a Big Way
Younger Adults place less importance on things that matter to their parents
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 15:19
Default Author Profile
Written By
Dora Mekouar