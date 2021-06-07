USA

Amazon Founder Bezos Announces Plans to Go to Space

By VOA News
June 07, 2021 12:13 PM
FILE - In this June 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy…
Jeff Bezos will be on board on July 20 that is also the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the first time a human walked on the moon.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he and his brother will be on board the first manned spaceflight from his aerospace company Blue Origin when it launches a rocket ship into space on July 20.

Bezos made the announcement from his Instagram account which included a video featuring pictures from his childhood. He wrote, “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."

July 20th is also the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the first time a human walked on the moon.  

Blue Origin is also auctioning off a passenger seat on the New Shepard space vehicle. In a news release Monday, the company said bidding has reached $2.8 million with nearly 6,000 people from 143 countries. The capsule is designed to carry as many as six passengers.

The company said the winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and to help invent the future of life in space.

Bezos said in February that he will step down as Amazon’s chief executive on July 5.  
Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon Web Services, will become chief executive, while Bezos will become executive chairman.

