USA

Amid Pandemic, US Farmers Endure Another Year of Uncertainty

By Kane Farabaugh
December 27, 2020 03:03 AM
360p | 11 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 21 MB
720p | 47 MB
1080p | 91 MB
Original | 105 MB
Download Audio

BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS - After reaching a “phase one” agreement with China in January, temporarily cooling a heated trade dispute between the United States and one of the largest markets for its crops, farmers like Brian Duncan in Illinois were optimistic.

“No matter if you liked how we got there or not, we felt like we were ready to move forward with some trade,” Duncan told VOA at the Illinois Farm Bureau’s headquarters in Bloomington, where he also serves as vice president of the organization. “Then, obviously, COVID hit in March.”

But even as the U.S. economy shut down in many parts of the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, panic was initially hard to find on Scott Halpin’s farm in Grundy County, Illinois. 

“Fortunately, we’re just a family farm, and it’s just a few of us so we don’t have a great deal of exposure,” Halpin told VOA during a break in tending to his cows, which roamed the muddy fields behind his barn. “We still have to get up and feed these animals, and they really don’t care if we’ve got COVID-19 or not.”

But the virus reached workers at several meat processing plants throughout the Midwest and quickly spread, curbing production that created a ripple effect through the U.S. food chain, leading to an oversupply of livestock and an undersupply of meat on store shelves.

“The market has fallen off the cliff over the last two weeks,” Duncan told VOA during a Skype interview in April. “Hogs on our farm, the price has dropped 50%.”

A combine harvests soybeans in rural Blair, Neb., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
A combine harvests soybeans in rural Blair, Nebraska, Oct. 17, 2019. 

The market for soybeans – a key source of feed for livestock -- also tanked along with prices for corn, which when converted to ethanol, is used in gasoline. Demand for fuel plummeted when motorists stayed home to avoid the virus.  

Corn is one of Illinois farmer Fred Greider’s key sources of income.

“Every one of my corn acres produces enough fuel for about 80 cars to run on through the year,” he said. “For each car parked, or miles reduced, it directly affects the demand for ethanol, which is the primary use of our corn.”

With a pandemic they could not control or avoid as the backdrop, U.S. farmers endured another year of uncertainty as coronavirus-related supply disruptions created whipsaw market fluctuations that impacted almost every aspect of their livelihood.

As a result, billions in government aid flowed to farmers to help soften the blow of market disruptions caused by shuttering the economy as the virus spread.

While the U.S. is now grappling with the deadliest phase of the pandemic to date, the food supply chain is stable. China is also buying more U.S. crops, fueling optimism – and price increases.

China has “huge needs,” Greider said, “and they’ve exhausted supply in Brazil. Brazil is actually buying some grain from us now to carry them through to their harvest.”

Biden Agriculture Secretary Nominee Tom Vilsack

With this year’s harvest complete, farmers are looking at new uncertainty in 2021 as the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden tackles the pandemic, inherits a trade war and installs new agency heads key to farm policy, such as the chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack, who held the post under President Barack Obama, is Biden’s choice for the post.

“To some extent it’s going to be Biden wanting to go back to what he believes would be the successful policies of the Obama administration,” University of Iowa political science professor Tim Hagle said. He added that it won’t be easy, or practical, for the incoming Biden administration to undo some of the policies enacted under President Donald Trump.

“They have to combine the old with the new and deal with today’s reality,” Hagle said.

It’s a reality that many farmers who might not have voted for Biden are coming to terms with.

“I hope this administration, like any administration, would look out for rural America,” farmer Duncan said. “I would look for more trade deals, biofuel usage, economic stability, a farm bill that provides an economic backstop. All those things I’m hopeful we’ll get, it’s just too soon to know, but I’m hopeful for the best.”

Related Stories

2020 USA Votes
US Farmers Look for Policy Clues in Biden Cabinet Picks
Under Trump, tens of billions in government aid flowed to farmers to offset profits lost in the administration’s escalating trade disputes, mostly with China
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Sat, 12/05/2020 - 02:54 AM
A farmer harvests his field at his farm in Pecatonica, Illinois, July 25, 2018.
2020 USA Votes
Illinois Farmers Voice Support for Trump Despite Hardships
While support for president has slipped in recent national surveys, he retains core support among growers who praise administration for aggressive federal measures that have helped them survive adversity
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 02:20 AM
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ivanka Trump Launches ‘Farmers to Families’ Food Program
Initiative aims to help those in need by providing them with fruit, vegetables and other farm products that might have gone to waste because of the coronavirus
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 10:43 PM
FILE - farmer Matthew Keller walks through one of his pig barns near Kenyon, Minn.
USA
US Hog Farmers Struggle to Survive After COVID-19 Hobbles Meat Processing
COVID-19 pandemic has hobbled meat processing, causing pain for consumers and producers alike
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 06:36 AM
Kane Farabaugh
By
Kane Farabaugh

Kane Farabaugh is the Midwest Correspondent for Voice of America, where since 2008 he has established Voice of America's presence in the heartland of America. 

Farabaugh is an Emmy® award-winning television and radio news journalist, documentary producer and filmmaker, writer, digital content provider, and is a proficient "one-man band" videographer.  He has reported from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and has traveled to more than 50 countries covering a wide range of important news events from riots in Ferguson, Missouri, to global warming in the Arctic, to Muslim extremism in Pakistan. 

He has covered many of the world's major sporting events including the World Series, Super Bowl, and Olympics, and has interviewed world leaders including Polish President Lech Walesa and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. 

Farabaugh's awards include several RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Awards, several AP Awards including Best Enterprise Reporter and Outstanding One Man Band Videographer, the New York Festivals Award, and numerous others.

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Amid Pandemic, US Farmers Endure Another Year of Uncertainty

USA

2020 Year of the Pandemic

An ambulance crew waits with a patient outside the Coast Plaza Hospital emergency room during a surge of coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mink Caught Outside Oregon Farm Tests Positive for Coronavirus

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk,…
USA

Benefits Expire as Trump Does Not Sign Pandemic Aid Bill

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Dec. 23, 2020. Trump raveled to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
USA

3 Killed, 3 Hurt in Illinois Shooting

FILE - A customer looks through the in-store sales advertisements inside a store that sells guns in Texas.