USA

Analysis Shows 2020 Votes Still Vulnerable to Hacking

By Associated Press
August 13, 2019 06:51 AM
A woman enters a curtained voting machine at a polling station, in Philadelphia, Pa., April 26, 2016. Pennsylvania is one of five Northeast U.S. states voting in presidential primaries Tuesday.
FILE - A woman enters a curtained voting machine at a polling station, in Philadelphia, Pa., April 26, 2016.

WASHINGTON - More than one in 10 voters could cast ballots on paperless voting machines in the 2020 general election, according to a new analysis, leaving their ballots vulnerable to hacking.

 
A study released by the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law on Tuesday evaluates the state of the country's election security six months before the New Hampshire primary and concludes that much more needs to be done. While there has been significant progress by states and the federal government since Russian agents targeted U.S. state election systems ahead of the 2016 presidential election, the analysis notes that many states have not taken all of the steps needed to ensure that doesn't happen again.
 
The report also notes that around a third of all local election jurisdictions were using voting machines that are at least a decade old, despite recommendations they be replaced after 10 years. The Associated Press reported last month that many election systems are running on old Windows 7 software that will soon be outdated.
 
"We should replace antiquated equipment, and paperless equipment in particular, as soon as possible," the report recommends.
 
The analysis comes as Congress is debating how much federal government help is needed to ensure state election systems are protected. Democrats have put forward legislation to require paper balloting, give more assistance to the states and give them more dollars to make improvements. But some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are wary of too much federal intervention.
 
Using voter registration and turnout data, the Brennan Center estimates that as many as 12% of voters, or around 16 million people, will vote on paperless equipment in November 2020. Security experts have said that paper-based systems provide better security because they create a record that voters can review before casting their ballots and election workers can use them to audit results.
 
Still, the number represents an improvement from 2016, when 20 percent of voters cast ballots on paperless equipment. In the last presidential election, 14 states used paperless voting machines as the primary polling place equipment in at least some counties and towns. In 2020, the Brennan Center estimates, that number will drop to no more than eight.
 
The states that could still have some paperless balloting are Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.
 
Three states, Arkansas, Delaware and Virginia, transitioned to paper-based voting equipment since the 2016 election. And Georgia, South Carolina and Pennsylvania have committed to replacing equipment by the 2020 election.
 
Homeland Security officials notified election officials in 21 states in 2017 that their systems had been targeted by Russia. Authorities have since said they believe all states were targeted to varying degrees.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin, responding to a question from the AP during a meeting with chief executives of international news agencies in St. Petersburg in June, denied that his government interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election despite the extensive evidence to the contrary. Putin also insisted that Moscow has no intention of interfering in any future elections, saying that "we didn't meddle, we aren't meddling and we will not meddle in any elections."

 

 

Related Stories

A man works in the garden of a high-end restaurant, Amber Room, July 12, 2019, where top Polish politicians and business people were secretly and illegally recorded over hundreds of hours in 2013 and 2014, in Warsaw, Poland.
Europe
Was Polish Scandal a Russian Test for US Election Tampering?
Claims that Poland's 'Waitergate' scandal was a prelude to Russian election interference in the United States are getting another look five years after dozens of Polish politicians were secretly recorded at two Warsaw restaurants
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 04, 2019
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talks on the phone as he rides the escalator on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, as he heads to a briefing on election security. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
US Politics
US Election Warnings Blare, But Action Stalls in Congress
Former special counsel Robert Mueller's warning that Russian election interference is still happening 'as we sit' is putting pressure on Republican leaders in Congress to join Democrats in passing additional election security legislation
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 25, 2019
FILE - Voters fill out their forms as they prepare to vote at a polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Nov. 8, 2016.
US Politics
Trump Officials Warn of 'Active Threats' to US Elections
The Trump administration is outlining "active threats" to U.S. elections as it briefs Congress on steps the government has taken to improve election security
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 10, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019