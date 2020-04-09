Another 6.6 Million US Workers Claim Jobless Benefits 

WASHINGTON - Another 6.6 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment compensation last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the American economy, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

The new figure pushed the three-week total to more than 16 million workers looking for financial assistance, with millions more laid-off employees expected to file claims in the coming weeks as businesses large and small shut their operations or severely limit them.

The total of 6.6 million new claims was only slightly less than the revised 6.8 million figures from two weeks ago and the back-to-back figures were among the highest since the Department of Labor started tracking the data in 1967

A block of closed restaurants on a deserted street ends at Faneuil Hall, right, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Boston. The area is usually busy with tourists, but tourism is nearly non-existent during the coronavirus outbreak.

With federal authorities recommending that Americans maintain at least a two-meter physical distance with other people through the end of April, businesses have been forced to curtail work or shutter operations. They then have laid off workers.

The rapid pace of layoffs is virtually unprecedented in recent U.S. history, although the extent of the economic damage is not precisely known. It took two years during the Great Recession in the 2008-2009 period for 8.6 million people to lose their jobs.

Numerous economic forecasters say the U.S. economy has already plunged into a recession.

The U.S. unemployment rate in March was 4.4% but that figure was mostly derived from employment surveys in the early part of the month before most of the layoffs occurred. The survey for April covering the current layoffs will not be released until early May.

FILE - Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York, March 18, 2020.

Last week’s employment report said the U.S. economy, the world’s largest, shed 701,000 jobs in March. By comparison, 2.6 million jobs were lost in 2008 in the steep recession more than a decade ago and the unemployment rate topped out at 10.2% in October 2009.

Some U.S. economists are predicting that 25 million to 40 million workers out of the U.S. labor force of nearly 165 million could be laid off by July.

The wave of claims by the newly unemployed has overwhelmed some state agencies that handle the paperwork, with the jobless workers forced to wait hours in line at offices or online if they were filing electronically. Jobless claim websites in some states, including New York and Oregon, have crashed in the wave of claims.

Retail stores, restaurants, gyms and the travel industry have been especially slammed by the coronavirus, but layoffs are also increasing in manufacturing, warehousing, transportation and some white-collar professions.

FILE - The Macy's store at the popular Tyson's Corner Center sits closed Monday, March 30, 2020, in McLean, Va., a Washington, D.C., suburb.

An estimated 190,000 stores have closed, about half of the country’s retail space. Such major retailers as Macy’s, Kohl’s and Gap have collectively laid off 290,000 workers. Other retailers have furloughed thousands more.

Investment banker Goldman Sachs Group has predicted that the U.S. gross domestic product, it output of goods and services will plunge by an annualized 34% in the April-to-June period, compared to its earlier estimate of 24%.

Goldman Sachs economists said the U.S. jobless rate would soar to 15% by mid-year, an estimate that would leave 25 million workers unemployed.

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Missouri, predicted the unemployment rate may climb to 30% in the second quarter because of the business shutdowns, with a steep 50% drop in the gross domestic product.

Normally, laid-off workers claiming unemployment compensation are paid a fraction of their regular salaries, a sort of stop-gap personal funding.

But the massive $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package that Trump signed into law two weeks ago includes $250 billion for bigger jobless payments that will benefit the newly unemployed at a time when the U.S. economy is facing unparalleled challenges.

The law extends jobless insurance from 26 to 39 weeks and increases the payouts to the jobless by $600 a week for four months above what states would normally pay the unemployed.

In addition, for the first time, freelancers and gig workers, such as Uber drivers, will be eligible.