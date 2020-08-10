USA

Antonio Banderas Says He's Tested Positive for Coronavirus

By Associated Press
August 10, 2020 03:25 PM
FILE - Antonio Banderas arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19…
FILE - Antonio Banderas arrives at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

NEW YORK - Antonio Banderas says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.  

The Spanish actor announced his positive test Monday in a post on Instagram. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and "making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm." 

"I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from," Banderas wrote. 

A spokesperson for Banderas didn't immediately respond to messages Monday. 

Earlier this year, Banderas was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in Pedro Almodóvar's Pain & Glory

 

Related Stories

Spain's actor Antonio Banderas poses during a photocall to promote his latest television series "Genius: Picasso" in Madrid, Spain, March 21, 2018.
Arts & Culture
Banderas Plays Picasso, a Complex Hometown Hero, in 'Genius'
Antonio Banderas, who shares his birthplace with Pablo Picasso, decided it finally was time to portray his hometown hero. But he leaves it to viewers of National Geographic's drama series "Genius: Picasso" to reconcile the artist's revelatory work with his treatment of the women who helped inspire it.   The actor had passed on two other chances to play Picasso, intimidated by the prospect of playing the man he calls a "huge figure"…
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Antonio Banderas Says He's Tested Positive for Coronavirus

FILE - Antonio Banderas arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19…
US Politics

Trump Nomination Speech to Be at White House or Gettysburg

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) and campaign CEO Steve Bannon (R) listen to National Park Service…
USA

Maryland's First Lady Leads Coronavirus Relief Donation Drive

Maryland governor Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan are seen on Lunar New Year's day. (Courtesy - Executive Office of the Governor)
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Open to More Coronavirus Aid Talks 

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center, leaves following a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. and Senate…
Student Union

COVID Threatens Small Colleges, Small Towns 

Map of Sterling College, Kansas