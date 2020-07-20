USA

AP Says It Will Capitalize Black But Not White

By Associated Press
July 20, 2020 10:49 AM
Volunteers wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus stand in front of a portrait of George Floyd painted on the side of…
News organizations have examined their practices in the wake of social protests following George Floyd's death, and there was a quick move to capitalize Black.

NEW YORK - After changing its usage rules last month to capitalize the word "Black" when used in the context of race and culture, The Associated Press on Monday said it would not do the same for "white."

The AP said white people in general have much less shared history and culture, and don't have the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color.

Protests following the death of George Floyd, which led to discussions of policing and Confederate symbols, also prompted many news organizations to examine their own practices and staffing. The Associated Press, whose Stylebook is widely influential in the industry, announced June 19 it would make Black uppercase.

In some ways, the decision over "white" has been more ticklish. The National Association of Black Journalists and some Black scholars have said white should be capitalized, too.

"We agree that white people's skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore these problems," John Daniszewski, the AP's vice president for standards, said in a memo to staff Monday. "But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs."

Columbia Journalism Review, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, NBC News and Chicago Tribune are among the organizations that have recently said they would capitalize Black but have not done so for white.

"White doesn't represent a shared culture and history in the way Black does," The New York Times said on July 5 in explaining its decision.

CNN, Fox News and The San Diego Union-Tribune said they will give white the uppercase, noting it was consistent with Black, Asian, Latino and other ethnic groups. Fox cited NABJ's advice.

CBS News said it would capitalize white, although not when referring to white supremacists, white nationalists or white privilege.

Some proponents believe that keeping white lowercase is actually anti-Black, saying it perpetuates the idea that whites are the default race.

"Whiteness remains invisible, and as is the case with all power structures, its invisibility does crucial work to maintain its power," wrote Eve Ewing, a sociologist of race and education at the University of Chicago who said she's changed her mind on the issue over the past two years.

"In maintaining the pretense of its invisibility, whiteness maintains the pretense of its inevitability, and its innocence," she wrote on the website Nora.

Kwame Anthony Appiah, a philosophy professor at New York University, wrote in the Atlantic that capitalizing white would take power away from racists, since their similar use "would no longer be a provocative defiance of the norm."

The AP checked with a variety of experts and sources in making its decision.

"We will closely watch how usage and thought evolves, and will periodically review our decision," Daniszewski said.

