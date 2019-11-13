USA

Appeals Court Again Backs House Request for Trump Tax Documents

By Reuters
November 13, 2019 09:12 PM
FILE - President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks about taxes, June 29, 2018, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
FILE - President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks about taxes, June 29, 2018, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON - A U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday it would not revisit an October decision backing a U.S. House of Representatives subpoena issued to President Donald Trump's accounting firm for his financial records.

The 8-3 vote by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, declining the Republican president's request to rehear arguments that the subpoena to Mazars LLP was illegitimate, brings Democrats closer to shedding light on his business interests and how he built his fortune.

In a statement, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said the president would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Mazars this year, saying it needed the records to determine if Trump complied with laws requiring disclosure of his assets, and to assess whether those laws needed to be changed.

While campaigning for the presidency in 2016, Trump broke with a decades-old convention of candidates releasing their tax returns publicly.

Trump sued the House panel in April, arguing that its subpoena exceeded limits on Congress's investigative power.

He said the true motive for the subpoena was to expose private financial information "with the hope that it will turn up something that Democrats can use as a political tool against the President."

A lower court judge ruled against Trump in May, saying the documents might assist Congress in passing laws and performing other core functions.

The May decision was the first time a federal court waded into the tussle about how far Congress can go in investigating Trump and his business affairs, and marked an important victory for House Democrats.

A three-judge panel of D.C. circuit judges, in a 2-1 ruling, upheld the lower court judge in October.

"Contrary to the president’s arguments, the committee possesses authority under both the house rules and the constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply, Judge David Tatel wrote on behalf of the majority.

Judge Neomi Rao, who was appointed by Trump to the D.C. appeals court, dissented from the October decision.

Rao and another Trump appointee to the court, Gregory Katsas, voted to rehear the case, Wednesday's order showed. They were joined by Karen Henderson, an appointee of former President George H.W. Bush.   

Related Stories

FILE - Flags fly above the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel on its opening day in Washington, DC, U.S. on Sept. 12, 2016.
US Politics
US House Panel Chairman Gives IRS April 23 Deadline on Trump Taxes
The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Saturday set a new April 23 deadline for the Internal Revenue Service to comply with his request for six years of President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns. In a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said the tax agency's failure to comply with the new deadline would be interpreted as a denial of his request. The Trump administration has…
Committee Chairman U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), flanked by Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) and ranking member Mike Kelly (R-PA), presides over a House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee hearing on whether to compel candidates for U.S. presiden
US Politics
House Democrats Weigh IRS Ability to Audit Trump Taxes
Democrats in Congress raised questions Thursday about the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to effectively audit President Donald Trump’s tax returns, as they began hearings intended to result in obtaining the documents and making them public. A tax oversight panel in the House of Representatives heard testimony from expert witnesses as it considered a Democratic measure that would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns, codifying a…
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Appeals Court Again Backs House Request for Trump Tax Documents

FILE - President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks about taxes, June 29, 2018, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
USA

$134 Billion Deficit in October for US Government

The US Capitol dome is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC (file photo).
East Asia Pacific

US-North Korean Officials Meet at Moscow Nonproliferation Conference

North Korean top diplomat Jo Chol Su attends the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2019. REUTERS…
Impeachment Inquiry

Republicans Defend Trump in Public Impeachment Hearings  

Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., left, confers with Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, left, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio,…
East Asia Pacific

Esper: US Could Alter Military Drills to Boost North Korea Talks

FILE - U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets take part in a joint aerial drills called Vigilant Ace between U.S and South Korea, at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.