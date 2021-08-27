USA

Apple CEO Brings Home $750 Million Bonus

By VOA News
August 27, 2021 01:44 PM
Apple CEO Tim Cook listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about cybersecurity in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 25, 2021.

It pays to be the leader of Apple.

The company's CEO, Tim Cook, was recently given a bonus of $750 million worth of Apple stock, marking his 10th anniversary as CEO.

The bonus was revealed Thursday in a regulatory filing.

He promptly cashed out the 5 million shares, which were given based on both performance and time with the company.

The bonus plan was put in place after Cook had become CEO in 2011, shortly before the death of company co-founder Steve Jobs.

Since Cook took over the company, Apple's value has reached an estimated $2.4 trillion, and its share price has risen 1,200%, according to BBC.

Cook, who is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion, still owns 3.2 million shares of the company.

The regulatory findings also show Cook donated 70,000 shares, worth $10 million, to charity.

Before joining Apple in 1998, he worked for IBM and Compaq.

