Arctic Blast Spreads Shivers to The Eastern US

By Associated Press
November 13, 2019 11:50 AM
Pedestrians brave frigid sub-zero temperatures Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in downtown Minneapolis as the arctic blast continues. …
Pedestrians brave frigid sub-zero temperatures.

PORTLAND, MAINE - An arctic blast that caused record-setting cold in the Midwest is now spreading shivers across the eastern U.S.

The wintry weather proved deadly in southwestern Michigan, where a man died Tuesday after getting trapped beneath machinery while clearing snow.

Temperatures dipped to single digits early Wednesday across parts of the Northeast on the heels of an early-season snowstorm. Forecasters projected even lower temperatures for late Wednesday and early Thursday in some locations.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Bloomer in Caribou, Maine, said the frigid air mass is creating mid-winter conditions.

Record low temperatures for the date were recorded Tuesday around New York City; Buffalo, New York; Burlington, Vermont; and parts of Ohio. More daily records were broken Wednesday morning in Burlington, parts of Pennsylvania, and as far south as Alabama and Mississippi.

