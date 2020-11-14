USA

Army Identifies 5 Americans Killed in Egypt Helicopter Crash

By Associated Press
November 14, 2020 10:49 PM
Map of Sharm El-Sheikh Egypt
Sharm El-Sheikh Egypt

Five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash this week while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula included one who left behind a wife pregnant with their daughter.

The soldiers were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement. The Multinational Force and Observers said the soldiers were on a routine mission when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday near Sharm el-Sheikh, a popular Egyptian resort on the Red Sea.

A French peacekeeper and Czech officer also were killed, and a sixth American on the helicopter was injured.

The Army said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. On the day of the crash, the MFO said at that point there were no signs of an attack and it appeared to have been an accident.

The Army identified the dead as Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts; Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio; and Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois.

McKee, who'd served as a crew chief in Iraq, Afghanistan and Korea, was the father of two boys, 11 and 3. His wife, Nikki, is due to deliver their daughter "at any time," said McKee's father, Steve McKee.

Because of the pandemic, Kyle McKee was unable to be with his wife for the birth, and remained on duty in Egypt, his father said.

Thirteen countries contribute troops to the peacekeeping force, with the United States making up the largest contingent. The responsibilities include monitoring troop levels along the border and ensuring the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Tiran.

Related Stories

Map of Sinai Peninsula, showing the towns of Bir al-Abed and el-Arish
Middle East
7 Peacekeepers Killed in Egypt Helicopter Crash
Officials say cause of the crash that claimed five Americans along with French and Czech nationals is unknown, but do not believe foul play was involved
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 01:59 PM
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attend a joint news conference at…
Europe
Greek PM: Greece, Egypt to Welcome 'More Decisive' US Involvement Under Biden
Greece and Egypt angered Turkey by reaching an agreement on natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean earlier this year
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 02:44 PM
People cast their ballots at a school used as a polling station during the second round of Egypt's parliamentary elections.
Middle East
Egyptians Vote in 2nd Phase of Parliamentary Elections
First day of second phase appears to go smoothly amid light to moderate turnout
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 08:33 PM
This handout satellite image obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies on July 21, 2020 shows a view of northwestern Ethiopia…
Africa
Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Fail to Make Progress on Disputed Dam
Key questions remain about how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the three countries will resolve any future disputes
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 06:05 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Immigration

Federal Judge: Wolf’s DACA Rules Invalid

In this June 18, 2020, photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court…
USA

US Citizenship Test Adds More Questions, Draws Criticism

Palestinian Omar Abdalla waves a U.S. flag after being sworn-in as a newly naturalized United States citizens during a drive…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Surging Coronavirus Cases Met With Shrugs in Many Midwestern Towns

Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood, Nebraska, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Rice…
USA

Acting Pentagon Chief Strikes Contradictory Tone in Letter to Troops

FILE - Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller stands on the steps of the Pentagon entrance in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Trump's Legal Efforts Falter in Bid to Undo Biden's Presumptive Victory

FILE - President Donald Trump walks away after speaking at the White House, in Washington, Nov. 5, 2020.